May 21 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City early Sunday morning. Law enforcement arrived on the scene at Klymax Lounge at 1:26 a.m. when they found five people who had suffered gunshot wounds. Advertisement

Two were pronounced dead at the scene, CBS affiliate KCTV reported. Another victim was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital.

Of the injured victims, one victim remains in critical condition while the other is considered to be in stable condition. All five victims are believed to be adults.

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the shooting. Officers remained on the scene Sunday morning speaking to witnesses, KSHB reported.

There have been 65 homicides in Kansas City this year, according to the Kansas City Star.

Klymax Lounge is located in the Oak Park Southeast neighborhood at 4244 Indiana Ave.

Police are asking that anyone with information relating to the incident contact the department's detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous hotline at 816-474-8477. Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.