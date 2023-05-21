Advertisement
U.S. News
May 21, 2023 / 4:11 PM

Biden blames China relations on 'silly balloon' shootdown

By Adam Schrader
President Joe Biden is pictured greeting Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol ahead of a trilateral meeting during the G7 Leaders' Summit on Sunday. Photo by Japan's PM Press Office/UPI
President Joe Biden is pictured greeting Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol ahead of a trilateral meeting during the G7 Leaders' Summit on Sunday. Photo by Japan's PM Press Office/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday blamed the recent poor relations between the United States and China on the "silly balloon" carrying surveillance equipment that was shot down earlier this year.

"This silly balloon that was carrying two freight cars' worth of spying equipment was flying over the United States, and it got shot down, and everything changed in terms of talking to one another. I think you're going to see that begin to thaw very shortly," Biden said on the heels of the G7 summit in Japan.

Advertisement

"But in the meantime, what's happened is: I think it's fair to say, for those of you who have dealt with the Japanese government and reported from here for a long time, the situation in terms of our relations with Japan have never, ever, ever in American history been stronger. Never. Never."

Advertisement

Biden's comments, published by the White House, came as he was asked by reporters to respond to an increased Chinese presence in the Taiwan Strait, a waterway that separates Taiwan from mainland China. Visits to Taiwan made last year by U.S. officials, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have also heightened tensions between the countries.

RELATED Biden, McCarthy to meet Monday for debt ceiling negotiations; Yellen warns of 'hard deadline'

Mainland China and the island of Taiwan, among other islands, were ruled by the Republic of China before the ROC lost the Chinese Civil War in the early 20th century to the Chinese Communist Party, which established the new government of the People's Republic of China in October 1949.

The ROC in turn established a temporary capital in Taipei on the island of Taiwan, a former Japanese territory, in December 1949 and served as the seat for China at the United Nations until it was replaced by the People's Republic of China in 1971 as foreign countries switched their diplomatic relations.

China views Taiwan and its 23 million residents as a wayward province and has vowed to retake it by force, if necessary. Many supporters of Taiwan have since argued that it is an independent sovereign state separate from mainland China, which has never controlled Taiwan.

Advertisement

Biden added that he recently spoke to I've spoken at length with President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea and that the U.S., with South Korea and Japan, all agree "we're going to maintain the One China policy."

"We're not going to tell China what they can do. We made it clear that we don't expect Taiwan to independently declare independence either," Biden said.

"But in the meantime, we're going to continue to put Taiwan in a position that they can defend themselves. And there is clear understanding among most of our allies that, in fact, if China were to act unilaterally, there would be a response. There would be a response."

RELATED Russia warns against supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets

Biden said that he does not intend on easing sanctions against China, which the country has demanded that he do, partly because he alleged that China is using American exports to build nuclear weapons.

"When I was asked by President Xi why, I said, 'Because you're using them to build nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, and I'm not going to do it,'" Biden said in his remarks.

"And we've now got commitment from all of our allies they're not going to either provide that kind of material that allows them to do that."

Advertisement

Read More

Biden announces additional $375 million support package for Ukraine

Latest Headlines

Biden, McCarthy to meet Monday for debt ceiling negotiations; Yellen warns of 'hard deadline'
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Biden, McCarthy to meet Monday for debt ceiling negotiations; Yellen warns of 'hard deadline'
May 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will resume negotiations on the debt ceiling with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as the June default deadline nears.
Grenade detonates at Indiana home, killing a father and injuring his two children
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Grenade detonates at Indiana home, killing a father and injuring his two children
May 21 (UPI) -- A grenade detonated at a home in Indiana on Saturday, killing a father and injuring his two teenage children, reports said Sunday.
Florida fisherman airlifted after shark bite, second attack in a week
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida fisherman airlifted after shark bite, second attack in a week
May 21 (UPI) -- The 35-year-old man was fishing off a dock in Summerland Key, Fla., on Friday when he was bitten by a bull shark. He was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami and his condition remains unknown.
NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida over DeSantis policies
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida over DeSantis policies
May 21 (UPI) -- The NAACP has issued a travel advisory for Florida in response to policies by Gov. Ron DeSantis that the civil rights organization said "attempts to erase Black history."
Biden announces additional $375 million support package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden announces additional $375 million support package for Ukraine
May 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced additional defensive support for Ukraine, pledging $375 million in ammunition and equipment. at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, when he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
3 dead, 2 injured in Klymax nightclub shooting in Kansas City
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
3 dead, 2 injured in Klymax nightclub shooting in Kansas City
May 21 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City early Sunday morning.
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch blasts U.S. response to COVID-19
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch blasts U.S. response to COVID-19
May 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has issued a rare official statement, blasting the response of the United States to the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the "greatest intrusions on civil liberties."
Georgia woman accused of leaving her baby for dead denied bond
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Georgia woman accused of leaving her baby for dead denied bond
May 20 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman accused of leaving her newborn child for dead in a plastic bag in the woods four years ago was denied bond during an initial court appearance on Saturday.
Former GOP congressman Mark Walker enters N.C. gubernatorial race
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Former GOP congressman Mark Walker enters N.C. gubernatorial race
May 20 (UPI) -- Former congressman Mark Walker on Saturday announced his candidacy for North Carolina governor, positioning himself as a moderate in a challenge to Republican frontrunner Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks to remove judge overseeing Disney lawsuit
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks to remove judge overseeing Disney lawsuit
May 20 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is attempting to disqualify the federal judge overseeing a lawsuit filed against him by the Walt Disney Company, a new court filing indicated.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch blasts U.S. response to COVID-19
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch blasts U.S. response to COVID-19
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks to remove judge overseeing Disney lawsuit
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks to remove judge overseeing Disney lawsuit
Russia warns against supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets
Russia warns against supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets
NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida over DeSantis policies
NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida over DeSantis policies
Sinn Fein set for historic gains in Northern Ireland local elections
Sinn Fein set for historic gains in Northern Ireland local elections
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement