Nebraska Legislature passes anti-abortion, anti-trans measure

The Nebraska Legislature has passed a bill banning gender-affirming care and hormone therapy for patients under 19 as well as abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy. File Photo by Hayoung Jeon/EPA-EFE

May 20 (UPI) -- Nebraska's Legislature has passed a controversial measure restricting abortions and limiting medical procedures for transgender youth following months of acrimonious debate. Legislative Bill 574 was approved on a 33-15 vote Friday by the state's unicameral Legislature, under which gender-affirming surgeries for anyone younger than age 19 are banned. Under its provisions, the state's chief medical examiner is directed to set restrictions on puberty-blockers and hormone therapy. Advertisement

A companion measure, AM1685, would ban abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy as soon as it is signed into law by Republican Gov. Jim Pillen, who is expected to quickly do so.

"All children deserve a chance to grow and live happy, fruitful lives," he said in a statement issued Friday. "This includes pre-born, boys and girls, and it includes children struggling with their gender identity. These kids deserve the opportunity to grow and explore who they are and want to be, and they can do so without making irreversible decisions that should be made when they are fully grown."

The divisiveness of the measure was on display Friday when, shortly after debate began, a protester began yelling from the balcony as the bill's sponsor, Republican State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, was at the microphone.

The disruption prompted the Legislature to adjourn for a short recess and when it reconvened the balconies were empty.

Kauth, however, refuted protesters' accusations the bill embodies "hate."

"We certainly don't hate anyone," she told reporters. "The reason we brought forth this bill is because we love kids. And we want them to be happy and healthy adults."

The anti-abortion measure contains an "emergency clause" which exists ostensibly to speed up the implementation of legislation in response to a public crisis or emergency and requires 33 votes to enact in Nebraska's legislature.

Democrats argued the clause could trigger a legal crisis and put up stiff resistance, using filibuster tactics in legislative sessions.

"You could unnecessarily ensnare a medical professional who's trying to follow the law," said Democratic state Sen. Danielle Conrad, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The American Civil Liberties Union says 417 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures so far this year.