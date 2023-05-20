Advertisement
U.S. News
May 20, 2023 / 6:00 PM

Georgia woman accused of leaving her baby for dead denied bond

By Patrick Hilsman & Adam Schrader

May 20 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman accused of leaving her newborn child for dead in a plastic bag in the woods four years ago was denied bond during an initial court appearance on Saturday.

Karima Jiwani, 40, has been charged with attempted murder of a family member, jail records show.

Advertisement

She also faces charges of cruelty to children, aggravated assault, reckless abandonment and dumping of biomedical or hazardous waste for allegedly tying her newborn infant in a plastic bag and dumping her in the woods "to suffocate and die," officials said.

The infant came to be known as "Baby India" when she was found alive in 2019 by a couple in Cumming, Ga., who heard what they thought were animal sounds coming from the woods, WXIA-TV reported.

RELATED 4-year-old Netherlands boy borrows mother's keys, crashes car

Baby India's mother was unknown until investigators were able to identify her father through DNA testing 10 months ago.

From there they were able to identify Jiwani, who was arrested by Forsyth County, Ga., deputies on Thursday, authorities said in a statement.

"I cannot find the words to describe how someone who should have done their best for a newborn child, instead did their worst," Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said.

Advertisement

During her court appearance, Jiwani's lawyer argued that as a married mother of three she wasn't a flight risk and that she was suffering from postpartum depression when she allegedly abandoned the infant.

District Attorney Penny Penn, however, argued that postpartum depression doesn't last long enough to account for Jiwani's actions, WAGA-TV reported.

"It's very concerning that this happened four years ago," Judge Keisha Martin Chambers said as she denied bond.

RELATED Baby girl left in drop-off box installed by Indiana teen

"So, at this point in time, I'm going to find that the defendant poses a significant risk in fleeing and that the defendant is a significant risk of intimidating witnesses or otherwise obstructing the administration of justice."

Read More

Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found

Latest Headlines

Former GOP congressman Mark Walker enters N.C. gubernatorial race
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former GOP congressman Mark Walker enters N.C. gubernatorial race
May 20 (UPI) -- Former congressman Mark Walker on Saturday announced his candidacy for North Carolina governor, positioning himself as a moderate in a challenge to Republican frontrunner Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks to remove judge overseeing Disney lawsuit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks to remove judge overseeing Disney lawsuit
May 20 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is attempting to disqualify the federal judge overseeing a lawsuit filed against him by the Walt Disney Company, a new court filing indicated.
Biden, Australian PM Albanese sign clean energy, climate change pact
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden, Australian PM Albanese sign clean energy, climate change pact
May 20 (UPI) -- The United States and Australia on signed a formal agreement to collaborate on advancing clean energy and combat climate change Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven Summit in Japan.
Nebraska Legislature passes anti-abortion, anti-trans measure
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Nebraska Legislature passes anti-abortion, anti-trans measure
May 20 (UPI) -- The Nebraska Legislature has passed anti-abortion and anti-trans legislation in a 33-15 vote Friday. Legislative Bill 574 would ban gender-affirming care for patients under 19 and abortions after 12 weeks.
Meteorologists cast wary eye on Atlantic for pre-season tropical storms
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Meteorologists cast wary eye on Atlantic for pre-season tropical storms
Meteorologists are closely monitoring waters surrounding the southeastern United States this weekend for signs of possible pre-season tropical storm development.
Biden optimistic on debt ceiling despite failed round of negotiations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden optimistic on debt ceiling despite failed round of negotiations
May 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday expressed optimism that a deal with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling can be achieved despite a looming default deadline and a day of fruitless negotiations.
2 bodies found at site of 5-alarm fire in Charlotte, N.C.
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
2 bodies found at site of 5-alarm fire in Charlotte, N.C.
May 19 (UPI) -- Officials on Friday found two bodies believed to be missing construction workers at a Charlotte, N.C., construction site that burned Thursday in a five-alarm blaze that forced many to be rescued.
White House, lawmakers resume debt limit talks after day's earlier 'pause'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
White House, lawmakers resume debt limit talks after day's earlier 'pause'
May 19 (UPI) -- Republican lawmakers on Friday walked out of a meeting with White House officials over the debt ceiling.
Man accused of leaking Pentagon documents ordered detained until trial
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man accused of leaking Pentagon documents ordered detained until trial
May 19 (UPI) -- The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents was ordered detained at a second pretrial bail hearing Friday to determine whether he would remain in federal custody as he awaits trial.
Racial and socio-economic diversity in schools has stalled, report says
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Racial and socio-economic diversity in schools has stalled, report says
May 19 (UPI) -- Progress toward increased racial and socio-economic diversity has stalled in many communities as segregation patterns have persisted, according to a new report by the Department of Education on school diversity.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nebraska Legislature passes anti-abortion, anti-trans measure
Nebraska Legislature passes anti-abortion, anti-trans measure
Wagner Group chief says Bakhmut captured; Ukraine rejects claims
Wagner Group chief says Bakhmut captured; Ukraine rejects claims
Indian Air Force grounds MiG-21 fleet after crash
Indian Air Force grounds MiG-21 fleet after crash
Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at G7 summit, seeks support in war with Russia
Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at G7 summit, seeks support in war with Russia
2 bodies found at site of 5-alarm fire in Charlotte, N.C.
2 bodies found at site of 5-alarm fire in Charlotte, N.C.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement