South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott officially files for 2024 presidential run

May 19 (UPI) -- Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has officially launched his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Scott filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Friday and is expected to make an announcement Monday. Advertisement

Though Scott has low poll numbers among Republican voters, he is seen as a more unifying figure than many of his GOP colleagues.

In April, Scott announced the creation of an exploratory committee, emphasizing his conservative beliefs and his willingness to bridge pollical divides.

After launching the committee, Scott traveled to early primary states New Hampshire and Iowa as part of what he dubbed the "Faith in America" listening tour.

Scott supported a number of former President Donald Trump's policy objectives, including a hawkish stance on China and the construction of a border wall, but supported criminal justice reform in the aftermath of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis Police.

Axios reports that Scott's campaign will kick off with $22 million in funds.

Scott, who is the only Black GOP senator, has made the accusation that Democrats "weaponize race."

"All too often when they get called out for their failures, they weaponize race to divide us, to hold on to their power," Scott said in a video announcing his exploratory committee.

While former President Donald Trump has a comfortable lead in polls for the Republican nomination, a number of other candidates have emerged as challengers.

In February, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley announced her candidacy and Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to officially announce his candidacy soon.

Democratic lawmakers were quick to denounce Scott as a Trump acolyte.

"There's no question that special interests are celebrating as Tim Scott throws his hat into the 2024 race for the MAGA base," said DNC Chairperson Jamie Harrison.