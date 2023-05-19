Advertisement
May 19, 2023 / 3:14 PM / Updated at 3:14 PM

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott officially files for 2024 presidential run

By Patrick Hilsman
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Friday, officially kicking off his race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. File Pool photo by Tom Williams/UPI
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Friday, officially kicking off his race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. File Pool photo by Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has officially launched his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Scott filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Friday and is expected to make an announcement Monday.

Though Scott has low poll numbers among Republican voters, he is seen as a more unifying figure than many of his GOP colleagues.

In April, Scott announced the creation of an exploratory committee, emphasizing his conservative beliefs and his willingness to bridge pollical divides.

RELATED GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she wants moderation on abortion

After launching the committee, Scott traveled to early primary states New Hampshire and Iowa as part of what he dubbed the "Faith in America" listening tour.

Scott supported a number of former President Donald Trump's policy objectives, including a hawkish stance on China and the construction of a border wall, but supported criminal justice reform in the aftermath of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis Police.

Axios reports that Scott's campaign will kick off with $22 million in funds.

RELATED President Joe Biden officially announces 2024 re-election bid

Scott, who is the only Black GOP senator, has made the accusation that Democrats "weaponize race."

"All too often when they get called out for their failures, they weaponize race to divide us, to hold on to their power," Scott said in a video announcing his exploratory committee.

While former President Donald Trump has a comfortable lead in polls for the Republican nomination, a number of other candidates have emerged as challengers.

RELATED Elections: Trump-backed candidate Daniel Cameron wins Kentucky governor primary

In February, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley announced her candidacy and Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to officially announce his candidacy soon.

Democratic lawmakers were quick to denounce Scott as a Trump acolyte.

"There's no question that special interests are celebrating as Tim Scott throws his hat into the 2024 race for the MAGA base," said DNC Chairperson Jamie Harrison.

Latest G7 developments include sanctions on Russia, F-16s for Ukraine
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Latest G7 developments include sanctions on Russia, F-16s for Ukraine
May 19 (UPI) -- World leaders at the G7 summit in Japan announced new sanctions against Russia Friday in hopes of crippling Moscow's ability to keep up the fight in Ukraine after nearly 15 months of war.
College baseball fans will get up-close look at Union Pacific's heavy hitter Big Boy
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
College baseball fans will get up-close look at Union Pacific's heavy hitter Big Boy
May 19 (UPI) -- The world's largest steam-powered locomotive is hitting the rails and will be featured prominently at baseball's College World Series taking place next month in Omaha, Neb.
Debt negotiations on 'pause' as McCarthy blasts White House over lack of progress
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Debt negotiations on 'pause' as McCarthy blasts White House over lack of progress
May 19 (UPI) -- Republican lawmakers on Friday walked out of a meeting with White House officials over the debt ceiling.
Former D.C. police intelligence supervisor charged over Proud Boys links
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former D.C. police intelligence supervisor charged over Proud Boys links
May 19 (UPI) -- An ex-supervisor in the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia's intelligence unit was indicted this week for alerting suspects of arrest warrants prior to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Wife tells authorities husband purposely drove off California cliff in January
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Wife tells authorities husband purposely drove off California cliff in January
May 19 (UPI) -- A California radiologist purposely drove off a portion of the state's iconic Pacific Coast Highway dubbed the "Devil's Slide" with his family inside the Tesla on Jan. 2, his wife told the California Highway Patrol in doc
American Airlines pilot union reaches tentative deal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
American Airlines pilot union reaches tentative deal
May 19 (UPI) -- The union representing American Airlines pilots reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal Friday, that would avoid any sort of work stoppages or disruptions.
One dead, two injured in 'targeted' gunfire at Ohio manufacturing plant
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
One dead, two injured in 'targeted' gunfire at Ohio manufacturing plant
May 19 (UPI) -- One person is dead and two others - including the suspected gunman - were injured in a Thursday night shooting at an Ohio auto manufacturing plant, local police said.
Morgan Stanley CEO stepping aside within a year
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Morgan Stanley CEO stepping aside within a year
May 19 (UPI) -- The chief executive of Morgan Stanley confirmed Friday he intends to step down from his role with the New York investment bank within a year.
Man accused of leaking Pentagon documents faces second pretrial bail hearing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Man accused of leaking Pentagon documents faces second pretrial bail hearing
May 19 (UPI) -- The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents faces a second hearing Friday to determine whether he will remain in federal custody as he awaits trial on national security-related charges.
U.S. gasoline prices at a standstill amid lackluster demand
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. gasoline prices at a standstill amid lackluster demand
May 19 (UPI) -- Lower-than-expected U.S. consumer demand has resulted in little movement in the retail price for a gallon of gasoline over the last week, data show.
