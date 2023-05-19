American Airlines pilot union reaches tentative deal

1/4

The union representing American Airlines pilots reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal Friday. The agreement would avoid any sort of work stoppages or disruptions. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- The union representing American Airlines pilots reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal Friday that would avoid any sort of work stoppages or disruptions. The Allied Pilots Association did not release further details, citing still-to-be-finalized contract language. The APA said it would comment in the coming days. Advertisement

The negotiating committee will then present the tentative deal to its board for approval before a union ratification vote.

Earlier this month, the airline's unionized pilots voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a potential strike. That monthlong vote saw a 96% turnout rate, with 99% of those casting a ballot supporting possible strike action.

At the time, pilots conducted informational picketing outside several major U.S. airports, but the action did not cause any delays to service for passengers.

American Airlines is the world's largest passenger carrier and employs some 15,000 pilots, most of whom have been working without a deal since their last contract expired in 2019.

Company CEO Robert Isom said in March the Texas-based airline was prepared to issue 40% cumulative raises over a four-year labor contract.

"We're pleased to have reached an agreement in principle on a new four-year contract with the Allied Pilots Association (APA) that provides our pilots with pay and profit sharing that match the top of the industry with improved quality-of-life provisions unique to American's pilots," an airlines spokeswoman said in a statement to NBC News Friday.

The news likely avoids the possibility of flight disruptions during the airline's busy summer travel season.

Shares of American Airlines were trading in the red Friday, down $0.34 or 2.19% following the news, to $14.72.