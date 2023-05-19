Advertisement
U.S. News
May 19, 2023 / 12:12 PM

American Airlines pilot union reaches tentative deal

By Simon Druker
1/4
The union representing American Airlines pilots reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal Friday. The agreement would avoid any sort of work stoppages or disruptions. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The union representing American Airlines pilots reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal Friday. The agreement would avoid any sort of work stoppages or disruptions. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- The union representing American Airlines pilots reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal Friday that would avoid any sort of work stoppages or disruptions.

The Allied Pilots Association did not release further details, citing still-to-be-finalized contract language. The APA said it would comment in the coming days.

Advertisement

The negotiating committee will then present the tentative deal to its board for approval before a union ratification vote.

Earlier this month, the airline's unionized pilots voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a potential strike. That monthlong vote saw a 96% turnout rate, with 99% of those casting a ballot supporting possible strike action.

RELATED American Airlines pilots authorize strike

At the time, pilots conducted informational picketing outside several major U.S. airports, but the action did not cause any delays to service for passengers.

American Airlines is the world's largest passenger carrier and employs some 15,000 pilots, most of whom have been working without a deal since their last contract expired in 2019.

Company CEO Robert Isom said in March the Texas-based airline was prepared to issue 40% cumulative raises over a four-year labor contract.

RELATED Biden announces new rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays

"We're pleased to have reached an agreement in principle on a new four-year contract with the Allied Pilots Association (APA) that provides our pilots with pay and profit sharing that match the top of the industry with improved quality-of-life provisions unique to American's pilots," an airlines spokeswoman said in a statement to NBC News Friday.

Advertisement

The news likely avoids the possibility of flight disruptions during the airline's busy summer travel season.

Shares of American Airlines were trading in the red Friday, down $0.34 or 2.19% following the news, to $14.72.

RELATED Flight delayed for 3 hours due to bees swarming on plane's wing

Latest Headlines

One dead, two injured in 'targeted' gunfire at Ohio manufacturing plant
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
One dead, two injured in 'targeted' gunfire at Ohio manufacturing plant
May 19 (UPI) -- One person is dead and two others - including the suspected gunman - were injured in a Thursday night shooting at an Ohio auto manufacturing plant, local police said.
Morgan Stanley CEO stepping aside within a year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Morgan Stanley CEO stepping aside within a year
May 19 (UPI) -- The chief executive of Morgan Stanley confirmed Friday he intends to step down from his role with the New York investment bank within a year.
Man accused of leaking Pentagon documents faces second pretrial bail hearing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man accused of leaking Pentagon documents faces second pretrial bail hearing
May 19 (UPI) -- The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents faces a second hearing Friday to determine whether he will remain in federal custody as he awaits trial on national security-related charges.
G7 leaders announce new sanctions on Russia for war in Ukraine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
G7 leaders announce new sanctions on Russia for war in Ukraine
May 19 (UPI) -- World leaders at the G7 summit in Japan announced new sanctions against Russia Friday in hopes of crippling Moscow's ability to keep up the fight in Ukraine after nearly 15 months of war.
U.S. gasoline prices at a standstill amid lackluster demand
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. gasoline prices at a standstill amid lackluster demand
May 19 (UPI) -- Lower-than-expected U.S. consumer demand has resulted in little movement in the retail price for a gallon of gasoline over the last week, data show.
Tenn. lawmakers face reckoning over gun rights in wake of school shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tenn. lawmakers face reckoning over gun rights in wake of school shooting
May 17 (UPI) -- Weeks after six people, including three children, were killed in a mass shooting at a Nashville school, Tennessee lawmakers are facing a reckoning.
White House: 'Steady progress' being made in debt ceiling talks
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House: 'Steady progress' being made in debt ceiling talks
May 19 (UPI) -- The White House late Thursday said "steady progress" was being made in talks between President Joe Biden's administration and Republican negotiators over a budget framework and a raise to the debt ceiling.
Rhode Island governor signs bill to cover abortions for state workers, Medicaid recipients
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rhode Island governor signs bill to cover abortions for state workers, Medicaid recipients
May 19 (UPI) -- Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee has signed legislation permitting state funds to cover abortions for state employees and Medicaid recipients.
Dramatic footage of New Mexico shooting released
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Dramatic footage of New Mexico shooting released
May 19 (UPI) -- Authorities have released dramatic footage of police responding to an 18-year-old gunman who was indiscriminately shooting at homes and cars in a residential New Mexico neighborhood early this week.
Boy who disappeared in NYC found dead while friend remains missing
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Boy who disappeared in NYC found dead while friend remains missing
May 19 (UPI) -- The body of one of two boys who went missing last week was recovered Thursday after washing ashore from the East River in New York City. The other boy remains missing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 13 dead as Italy experiences worst flooding in a century
At least 13 dead as Italy experiences worst flooding in a century
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden
Florida beach praised for its 'sugary fine' sand tops list of best U.S. beaches for 2023
Florida beach praised for its 'sugary fine' sand tops list of best U.S. beaches for 2023
Boy who disappeared in NYC found dead while friend remains missing
Boy who disappeared in NYC found dead while friend remains missing
Disney backs out of plan to build massive employee campus in Florida
Disney backs out of plan to build massive employee campus in Florida
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement