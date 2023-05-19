Advertisement
May 19, 2023 / 11:41 AM

One dead, two injured in 'targeted' gunfire at Ohio manufacturing plant

By Daniel J. Graeber

May 19 (UPI) -- One person is dead and two others -- including the suspected gunman -- were injured in a Thursday night shooting at an Ohio auto manufacturing plant, local police said.

Moraine Police Sgt. Andrew Parish said the suspect "targeted" two people at a DMAX manufacturing plant in Moraine, Ohio, a suburb of greater Dayton which makes diesel engines for heavy-duty vehicles.

"There appears to have been one male suspect that entered the plant," said Moraine Police Sgt. Andrew Parish. "And at this point it looks like a targeted attack against one male victim who has been pronounced deceased here at the scene."

The suspect apparently shot himself later and was being treated at a hospital where he remained in critical but stable condition.

RELATED Shooting suspect captured after 1 killed, 4 wounded in Atlanta

Another man was wounded by gunfire and sustained what Parish said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the victim who was killed as 28-year-old Jeffrey James Allen III of Dayton. Parish said he and the suspect, both of whom are believed to be employees at the plant, were involved in a "domestic-related feud" involving a woman, who was also an employee at the plant.

"We are deeply saddened by last night's tragedy at the DMAX manufacturing facility in Moraine, Ohio. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims' families and all those impacted by this incident," Paul Tanis, director of the plant, said in a statement. "We are working with local authorities on the investigation."

RELATED Suspect in custody after Oklahoma college shooting leaves 1 dead

Tanis added DMAX had canceled productions "until further notice."

RELATED Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address

