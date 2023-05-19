Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 19, 2023 / 10:53 AM

Man accused of leaking Pentagon documents faces second pretrial bail hearing

By A.L. Lee
Jack Teixeira, a Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents, has been locked up since his arrest on April 13. Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Jack Teixeira, a Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents, has been locked up since his arrest on April 13. Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

May 19 (UPI) -- The 21-year-old Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents faces a second hearing Friday to determine whether he will remain in federal custody as he awaits trial on national security-related charges.

Jack Teixeira, who has been locked up since his arrest on April 13, is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Worcester, Mass., at 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday.

Advertisement

Teixeira has yet to enter a plea.

He faces at least 25 years in prison if convicted on multiple violations of the U.S. Espionage Act, including unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material.

RELATED Justice Dept. urges pretrial detention for accused Pentagon leaker

The latest hearing comes as prosecutors filed new court documents this week that revealed Teixeira had been reprimanded by Air Force commanders twice last year after he was observed mishandling U.S. secrets by stashing notes in his pocket and seeking specifics during a top-secret meeting where he was serving only in a technical capacity.

Advertisement

In both September and October, Teixeira was ordered in writing "to no longer take notes in any form on classified intelligence information" and to "cease-and-desist on any deep dives into classified intelligence information."

After the warnings, prosecutors allege Teixeira bragged to friends that he knew his actions were "breaking a ton of" laws but "Idgaf what they say I can or can't share."

RELATED Detention hearing delayed for suspect in classified intelligence leak

In light of the new information, prosecutors wrote Teixeira "will be undeterred by any restrictions this court places upon him and will not hesitate to circumvent those restrictions if he deems it in his interest to do so," prosecutors contended.

During the first detention hearing on April 27, Judge David Hennessy said he needed more time to review the case before making a decision on whether to grant bond.

At the time, prosecutors argued Teixeira was a flight risk, while highlighting the national security risks and noting the extreme pressure of the case as well as the defendant's lack of finances, which could ultimately expose Teixeira to foreign agents seeking to sneak him out of the country.

RELATED Defense Department has 45 days to finish probe into leaked classified documents

They also expressed doubt that Teixeira would adhere to the judge's bail conditions.

"What makes anyone think that his signature on a piece of paper saying, 'I promise I won't do anything to violate my conditions,' actually means anything?" Assistant U.S. Attorney Nadine Pellegrini told the judge previously.

Advertisement

During the same hearing, Teixeira's public defender Allen Franco argued Teixeira never intended for the secrets to be widely disseminated and asked the judge to release his client to the custody of one of his parents or to his superiors at the Air Force, who would be responsible for confining him until trial.

RELATED Suspect in U.S. classified intelligence leak faces charges in court

Teixeira's father also testified that he would serve as a custodian for his son if he made bail.

Legal experts said they expect the judge to order Teixeira to remain in custody before trial, which was likely more than a year away given the gravity of the charges.

"Here's someone who was willing to steal from the government and distribute classified information without taking a lot of steps to cover his tracks," said former Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling. "There's a reckless quality to it, and you don't know what else he has."

RELATED FBI arrests Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in classified intel leak probe

Teixeira worked in government intelligence as a cyberdefense operations journeyman, giving him access to the top-secret documents that first appeared on the social gaming platform Discord, which Teixeira regularly used, as early as December.

The documents he allegedly shared revealed covert information about pressing national security matters, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the military was unaware of the leak for months before it launched an investigation on April 7.

Advertisement

Teixeira was taken into custody a week later by the FBI outside his mother's home in Dighton, Mass., where he lived.

Inside the house, investigators found a smashed laptop, tablet and gaming console, and a gun locker containing an arsenal of high-powered weapons and tactical gear.

The case has sparked increasing outrage in Washington and raised serious questions about the way the nation's secrets are safeguarded.

When the leak first came to light in media reports, federal authorities said Teixeira attempted to cover his tracks to confuse investigators, while instructing members of his group chats to "delete all messages."

Prosecutors have also submitted into evidence more than 40,000 messages that Teixeira sent to others about the documents, including conversations in which he offered national secrets to his pals and bragged about his potential to carry out a mass casualty event.

Latest Headlines

G7 leaders announce new sanctions on Russia for war in Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
G7 leaders announce new sanctions on Russia for war in Ukraine
May 19 (UPI) -- World leaders at the G7 summit in Japan announced new sanctions against Russia Friday in hopes of crippling Moscow's ability to keep up the fight in Ukraine after nearly 15 months of war.
U.S. gasoline prices at a standstill amid lackluster demand
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
U.S. gasoline prices at a standstill amid lackluster demand
May 19 (UPI) -- Lower-than-expected U.S. consumer demand has resulted in little movement in the retail price for a gallon of gasoline over the last week, data show.
Tenn. lawmakers face reckoning over gun rights in wake of school shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tenn. lawmakers face reckoning over gun rights in wake of school shooting
May 17 (UPI) -- Weeks after six people, including three children, were killed in a mass shooting at a Nashville school, Tennessee lawmakers are facing a reckoning.
White House: 'Steady progress' being made in debt ceiling talks
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House: 'Steady progress' being made in debt ceiling talks
May 19 (UPI) -- The White House late Thursday said "steady progress" was being made in talks between President Joe Biden's administration and Republican negotiators over a budget framework and a raise to the debt ceiling.
Rhode Island governor signs bill to cover abortions for state workers, Medicaid recipients
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rhode Island governor signs bill to cover abortions for state workers, Medicaid recipients
May 19 (UPI) -- Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee has signed legislation permitting state funds to cover abortions for state employees and Medicaid recipients.
Dramatic footage of New Mexico shooting released
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Dramatic footage of New Mexico shooting released
May 19 (UPI) -- Authorities have released dramatic footage of police responding to an 18-year-old gunman who was indiscriminately shooting at homes and cars in a residential New Mexico neighborhood early this week.
Boy who disappeared in NYC found dead while friend remains missing
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Boy who disappeared in NYC found dead while friend remains missing
May 19 (UPI) -- The body of one of two boys who went missing last week was recovered Thursday after washing ashore from the East River in New York City. The other boy remains missing.
Florida beach praised for its 'sugary fine' sand tops list of best U.S. beaches for 2023
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Florida beach praised for its 'sugary fine' sand tops list of best U.S. beaches for 2023
May 18 (UPI) -- Beachgoers looking for perfect sand this summer may want to visit St. George Island State Park in Florida, which has taken the top spot on the 2023 list of the best beaches in the United States.
Democrats push back on 2 FBI agents' credibility at House Judiciary hearing
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Democrats push back on 2 FBI agents' credibility at House Judiciary hearing
May 18 (UPI) -- FBI agents who had their security clearances revoked for either participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, or for their views on the matter have testified before Rep. Jim Jordan's investigation.
Biden administration considering national marine sanctuary in Lake Erie
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden administration considering national marine sanctuary in Lake Erie
May 18 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Thursday that it is considering designating a new national marine sanctuary in Lake Erie, adjacent to Pennsylvania.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 13 dead as Italy experiences worst flooding in a century
At least 13 dead as Italy experiences worst flooding in a century
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden
Florida beach praised for its 'sugary fine' sand tops list of best U.S. beaches for 2023
Florida beach praised for its 'sugary fine' sand tops list of best U.S. beaches for 2023
Boy who disappeared in NYC found dead while friend remains missing
Boy who disappeared in NYC found dead while friend remains missing
Disney backs out of plan to build massive employee campus in Florida
Disney backs out of plan to build massive employee campus in Florida
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement