Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 19, 2023 / 6:30 AM

White House: 'Steady progress' being made in debt ceiling talks

By Darryl Coote
The White House late Thursday said it has briefed U.S. President Joe Biden, who is in Japan for the G7 summit, about the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
The White House late Thursday said it has briefed U.S. President Joe Biden, who is in Japan for the G7 summit, about the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- The White House late Thursday said "steady progress" was being made in talks between President Joe Biden's administration and Republican negotiators over a budget framework and a raise to the debt ceiling.

The announcement was made as the June deadline for when government coffers will run dry approaches and as the president is in Japan for a G7 summit.

Advertisement

The statement said Biden had requested an update from his designated negotiation team on the debt ceiling talks, and was informed that "steady progress is being made.

"The president directed this team to continue pressing forward for a bipartisan agreement and made clear the need to protect essential programs for hardworking Americans and the economic progress of the past two years as negotiations head into advanced stages."

RELATED Britain unveils new sanctions targeting Russia as G7 summit kicks off

The statement added that Biden "remains confident that Congress will take necessary action to avoid default."

Advertisement

The Biden administration and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., have been feuding for months over raising the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling ahead of its June deadline.

RELATED Biden administration considering national marine sanctuary in Lake Erie

The GOP have sought to use their majority in the House to push back against Democratic spending, an issue that they have tied to raising the United States' debt, while the president and his Democratic Party have been steadfast that the debt ceiling must be raised without conditions to make sure the country's bills are paid.

Congress has raised the debt ceiling 78 times since 1960, the majority during Republican presidencies including three times during the previous Trump administration.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that if Congress allows the United States to default on its financial responsibility, the consequences would be "an economic and financial catastrophe," for both the domestic and international markets.

RELATED Kamala Harris details 'real stakes' of default amid debt ceiling debate

The announcement by the White House came after McCarthy told reporters Thursday morning that he also sees progress being made on a deal to raise the debt ceiling.

"We're not there. We haven't agreed to anything yet. But I see the path that we could come through," he said, adding that it would be "important to try to have the agreement, especially in principle, by sometime this weekend."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Rhode Island governor signs bill to cover abortions for state workers, Medicaid recipients
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rhode Island governor signs bill to cover abortions for state workers, Medicaid recipients
May 19 (UPI) -- Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee has signed legislation permitting state funds to cover abortions for state employees and Medicaid recipients.
Dramatic footage of New Mexico shooting released
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dramatic footage of New Mexico shooting released
May 19 (UPI) -- Authorities have released dramatic footage of police responding to an 18-year-old gunman who was indiscriminately shooting at homes and cars in a residential New Mexico neighborhood early this week.
Boy who disappeared in NYC found dead while friend remains missing
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Boy who disappeared in NYC found dead while friend remains missing
May 19 (UPI) -- The body of one of two boys who went missing last week was recovered Thursday after washing ashore from the East River in New York City. The other boy remains missing.
Florida beach praised for its 'sugary fine' sand tops list of best U.S. beaches for 2023
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Florida beach praised for its 'sugary fine' sand tops list of best U.S. beaches for 2023
May 18 (UPI) -- Beachgoers looking for perfect sand this summer may want to visit St. George Island State Park in Florida, which has taken the top spot on the 2023 list of the best beaches in the United States.
Democrats push back on 2 FBI agents' credibility at House Judiciary hearing
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Democrats push back on 2 FBI agents' credibility at House Judiciary hearing
May 18 (UPI) -- FBI agents who had their security clearances revoked for either participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, or for their views on the matter have testified before Rep. Jim Jordan's investigation.
Biden administration considering national marine sanctuary in Lake Erie
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden administration considering national marine sanctuary in Lake Erie
May 18 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Thursday that it is considering designating a new national marine sanctuary in Lake Erie, adjacent to Pennsylvania.
Disney backs out of plan to build massive employee campus in Florida
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Disney backs out of plan to build massive employee campus in Florida
May 18 (UPI) -- The Walt Disney Company will not move forward with plans to build a massive new campus near Orlando, Fla., according to an internal memo.
Kamala Harris details 'real stakes' of default amid debt ceiling debate
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Kamala Harris details 'real stakes' of default amid debt ceiling debate
May 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday detailed what she called the "real stakes" of an "unprecedented" default amid a debate on the country's debt ceiling.
Andy Warhol violated copyright law with Prince image, Supreme Court rules
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Andy Warhol violated copyright law with Prince image, Supreme Court rules
May 18 (UPI) -- The United States Supreme Court has ruled 7-2 against the deceased artist Andy Warhol Thursday, saying he violated copyright law when he produced a silkscreen print based on a photo of music superstar Prince.
Sources: Joe Biden reportedly will withdraw appeals court nomination
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Sources: Joe Biden reportedly will withdraw appeals court nomination
May 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to rescind the nomination of a former New Hampshire Attorney General to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

8-year-old girl dies in U.S. border custody
8-year-old girl dies in U.S. border custody
At least 13 dead as Italy experiences worst flooding in a century
At least 13 dead as Italy experiences worst flooding in a century
Ukraine: 29 of 30 missiles shot down as Russia unleashes 'unprecedented' barrage
Ukraine: 29 of 30 missiles shot down as Russia unleashes 'unprecedented' barrage
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden
Florida beach praised for its 'sugary fine' sand tops list of best U.S. beaches for 2023
Florida beach praised for its 'sugary fine' sand tops list of best U.S. beaches for 2023
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement