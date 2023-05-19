White House: 'Steady progress' being made in debt ceiling talks

The White House late Thursday said it has briefed U.S. President Joe Biden, who is in Japan for the G7 summit, about the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- The White House late Thursday said "steady progress" was being made in talks between President Joe Biden's administration and Republican negotiators over a budget framework and a raise to the debt ceiling. The announcement was made as the June deadline for when government coffers will run dry approaches and as the president is in Japan for a G7 summit. Advertisement

The statement said Biden had requested an update from his designated negotiation team on the debt ceiling talks, and was informed that "steady progress is being made.

"The president directed this team to continue pressing forward for a bipartisan agreement and made clear the need to protect essential programs for hardworking Americans and the economic progress of the past two years as negotiations head into advanced stages."

The statement added that Biden "remains confident that Congress will take necessary action to avoid default."

President Biden requested and received an update this morning from his designated negotiating team on progress being made in their talks on Capitol Hill to arrive at a bipartisan budget framework and ensure that Congress acts in time to avoid default. The President's team... pic.twitter.com/AQ22ZhZAgG— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 19, 2023

The Biden administration and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., have been feuding for months over raising the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling ahead of its June deadline.

The GOP have sought to use their majority in the House to push back against Democratic spending, an issue that they have tied to raising the United States' debt, while the president and his Democratic Party have been steadfast that the debt ceiling must be raised without conditions to make sure the country's bills are paid.

Congress has raised the debt ceiling 78 times since 1960, the majority during Republican presidencies including three times during the previous Trump administration.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that if Congress allows the United States to default on its financial responsibility, the consequences would be "an economic and financial catastrophe," for both the domestic and international markets.

The announcement by the White House came after McCarthy told reporters Thursday morning that he also sees progress being made on a deal to raise the debt ceiling.

"We're not there. We haven't agreed to anything yet. But I see the path that we could come through," he said, adding that it would be "important to try to have the agreement, especially in principle, by sometime this weekend."