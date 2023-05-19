NASA to announce moon landing vehicle partner

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson speaks during a House Appropriations on Commerce, Justice and Science Subcommittee hearing on NASA's fiscal year 2024 budget at the U.S. Capitol on April 19. He will help announce NASA moon landing vehicle partner on Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- NASA will announce on Friday morning who will help the space agency develop a human landing system that will allow humans to return to the moon. NASA administrator and former Sen. Bill Nelson will be on hand for the announcement along with Jim Free, associate administrator, of NASA's Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, and Lisa Watson-Morgan, manager of the agency's Human Landing System Program in Huntsville, Ala. Advertisement

"The human landing system will take astronauts to and from Gateway in lunar orbit to the surface and back to the lunar space station as part of NASA's return to the Moon for science, exploration and inspiration," NASA said in a statement.

"NASA is partnering with industry providers to develop, build, test, and launch innovative and technically advanced landers for the Artemis Generation. The second selected company will design, develop, test, and evaluate a human landing system."

The Artemis missions will establish long-term exploration scientific discovery and to prepare for human missions to Mars.

NASA said Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, in Kent, Wash.; Dynetics, in Huntsville, Ala.; Lockheed Martin, in Littleton, Colo. Northrop Grumman, in Dulles, Va.; and SpaceX, in Hawthorne, Calif., are each developing unique lander design concepts.

Amit Kshatriya, NASA's assistant deputy associate administrator for exploration systems, said that managers expect to achieve many milestones in the Artemis program during 2023, including preparation to return to the moon.