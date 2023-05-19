Racial and socio-economic diversity in schools has stalled, report says

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced a new grant program to address a lack of diversity in schools. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Progress toward increased racial and socio-economic diversity has stalled in many communities as segregation patterns have persisted, according to a new report by the Department of Education. Friday's report found that 3 in 5 Black and Latino students and 2 in 5 American Indian students attend schools where at least 75% of students are students of color, but half of white students attend schools in which students of color make up less than 25%. Advertisement

"At a time when some are trying to turn 'equity' into a bad word, we must recognize that the racial and socioeconomic isolation that persists in our public schools undermines our national competitiveness by denying students of all backgrounds the rich educational experiences that result from diverse learning environments," Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education, said in a statement.

As a result of this segregation, many schools have less access to critical resources and funding. The Department of Education called for increasing resources to encourage socioeconomic diversity and increase diversity.

"Well-designed efforts to improve school diversity can increase access to critical resources students need to succeed, such as experienced educators and advanced coursework," the Department of Education said. "Every student should have access to high-quality learning experiences, and diverse schools can help enable them to happen."

The report also called for states and localities to provide more resources for educational opportunity, including high-quality and experienced educators, early childhood education, rigorous coursework, and equitable and adequate school funding.

Cardona announced a new grant program called the Fostering Diverse Schools Demonstration program, which will provide students with access to a well-rounded education and improve school conditions.

"I am proud that, as we commemorate 69 years since Brown, the Biden-Harris Administration is launching a new grant program to support innovative, voluntary local efforts aimed at building more socioeconomically diverse school communities and raising the bar for all students," Cardona said.