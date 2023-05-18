Trending
May 18, 2023 / 10:27 AM

Federal regulators face questions from lawmakers on recent bank collapses

Sen. Elizabeth Warren questions "deeply troubling" deal that would transfer the failed First Republic Bank to JPMorgan Chase

By A.L. Lee
Michael S. Barr, vice chair for supervision of the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, is one of several federal regulators answering before Congress for a string of bank failures earlier this year. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Michael S. Barr, vice chair for supervision of the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, is one of several federal regulators answering before Congress for a string of bank failures earlier this year. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Michael S. Barr and several other government officials are on Capitol hill Thursday in the latest in a series of hearings to address a string of recent U.S. bank failures.

Lawmakers on the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs aim to get to the bottom of what happened to cause the run on deposits in early March that led to the collapse of Silvergate Bank and Silicon Valley Bank in California, and Signature Bank in New York, which shook world financial markets.

The later failures of First Republic Bank and PacWest Bancorp in May raised even greater concerns about the strength of the nation's banking system amid soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

Aside from Barr, the witness list includes FDIC chief Martin Gruenberg; National Credit Union Administration chair Todd Harper; acting comptroller of the currency Michael Hsu; New York's superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne Harris; and Clothilda Hewlett, the commissioner of the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation.

RELATED Silicon Valley, Signature executives blame 'unprecedented events' for bank failures

Earlier this week, the former executives of two failed banks blamed "unprecedented" events for the failure of their respective institutions while being questioned by the same Senate committee.

Greg Becker, the former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank told the committee that the failure of Silvergate Bank led to misconceptions that contributed to SVB becoming the first FDIC-insured bank to fail in more than two years when it was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection.

The hearing also comes a day after Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent a letter to Gruenberg and other regulators about the "deeply troubling" deal that would transfer the failed First Republic to JPMorgan Chase for $2.6 billion, while the FDIC's Deposit Insurance Fund would be left to cover $13 billion in losses.

RELATED Shaky financial conditions persist as lawmakers probe March bank failures

"Without a complete regulatory review, and at a cost of $13 billion to the Federal Deposit Insurance Fund, the nation's biggest bank -- already too big to fail -- got a bargain deal on a failing bank that made it even bigger," Warren wrote.

Small- and mid-sized banks across the nation came under pressure during the first quarter of 2023 due to their over-reliance on volatile cryptocurrencies, while other banks failed amid a contagion of fear as rumors and misconceptions spread over the Internet.

A review by the Federal Reserve Board in April found Silicon Valley Bank failed due to a "textbook case of mismanagement" by its leadership, whose oversight was impeded by "reducing standards, increasing complexity and promoting a less assertive supervisory approach."

According to the review, while Silicon Valley Bank was growing rapidly from 2019 to 2021 it went from $71 billion to over $211 billion in assets and was not subject to heightened Fed supervisory or regulatory standards.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has continued to express confidence in the nation's banking system in her own testimony before the Senate Finance Committee that reassured depositors their money would be safe following the collapses.

RELATED First Republic Bank seized by regulators, sold to JPMorgan Chase

Bank crises rooted in system that rewards excessive risk-taking

