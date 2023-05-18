Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden

1/5

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced Thursday she is filing articles of impeachment against U.S. President Joe Biden after taking similar steps against other government figures earlier in the week.

May 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced Thursday she is filing articles of impeachment against U.S. President Joe Biden after taking similar steps against other government figures earlier in the week. In a statement, Greene said she is filing the papers in response to Biden's handling of security along the country's southern border. Advertisement

"Joe Biden has deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border," Greene said during a news conference Thursday.

"(He has) deprived border control of the necessary resources and policies sufficient to protect our country. His administration has wilfully refused to maintain operational control as required by the law."

Greene also mentioned the steady flow of fentanyl into the United States, which is fueling an opioid overdose crisis, as well as the continued stream of undocumented migrants passing into the country.

"His (Biden) policies, directives and statements surrounding the southern border has violated our laws and destroyed our country," Greene said Thursday, adding the president "violated his constitutional duty" and "must be impeached."

The White House did not issue a statement in response, but spokesman Ian Sams called Greene's filing a "shameless sideshow political stunt."

Title 42, a COVID-19-era policy allowing U.S. authorities to immediately turn away migrants caught trying to illegally cross the border, expired earlier this month.

Since then, immigration officials have said they have not seen an immediate surge in the number of attempted border crossings.

Greene on Wednesday introduced similar impeachment articles against Attorney General Merrick Garland and against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas for the same reasons.

"(Mayorkas) has aided and abetted the complete invasion of our country by deliberately flooding our nation with drugs, terrorists, and illegal aliens," Greene said in her statement.

Earlier in the week, Greene filed impeachment articles against FBI Director Christopher Wray, saying he turned the agency into Biden and Garland's "personal police force."