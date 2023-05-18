Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 18, 2023 / 3:02 PM

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden

By Simon Druker
1/5
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced Thursday she is filing articles of impeachment against U.S. President Joe Biden after taking similar steps against other government figures earlier in the week. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced Thursday she is filing articles of impeachment against U.S. President Joe Biden after taking similar steps against other government figures earlier in the week. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced Thursday she is filing articles of impeachment against U.S. President Joe Biden after taking similar steps against other government figures earlier in the week.

In a statement, Greene said she is filing the papers in response to Biden's handling of security along the country's southern border.

Advertisement

"Joe Biden has deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border," Greene said during a news conference Thursday.

"(He has) deprived border control of the necessary resources and policies sufficient to protect our country. His administration has wilfully refused to maintain operational control as required by the law."

RELATED 8-year-old girl dies in U.S. border custody

Greene also mentioned the steady flow of fentanyl into the United States, which is fueling an opioid overdose crisis, as well as the continued stream of undocumented migrants passing into the country.

"His (Biden) policies, directives and statements surrounding the southern border has violated our laws and destroyed our country," Greene said Thursday, adding the president "violated his constitutional duty" and "must be impeached."

The White House did not issue a statement in response, but spokesman Ian Sams called Greene's filing a "shameless sideshow political stunt."

Advertisement

Title 42, a COVID-19-era policy allowing U.S. authorities to immediately turn away migrants caught trying to illegally cross the border, expired earlier this month.

Since then, immigration officials have said they have not seen an immediate surge in the number of attempted border crossings.

Greene on Wednesday introduced similar impeachment articles against Attorney General Merrick Garland and against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas for the same reasons.

RELATED DHS: Border encounters dropped 50% after Title 42's end

"(Mayorkas) has aided and abetted the complete invasion of our country by deliberately flooding our nation with drugs, terrorists, and illegal aliens," Greene said in her statement.

Earlier in the week, Greene filed impeachment articles against FBI Director Christopher Wray, saying he turned the agency into Biden and Garland's "personal police force."

Read More

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to send state law enforcement to Texas-Mexico border

Latest Headlines

Firefighters battle fire at Charlotte, N.C., construction site
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Firefighters battle fire at Charlotte, N.C., construction site
May 18 (UPI) -- A fire at a construction site in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday left at least one-person with life-threatening injuries.
Lawmakers explore role of Federal Reserve supervisors in recent bank failures
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lawmakers explore role of Federal Reserve supervisors in recent bank failures
May 18 (UPI) -- Lawmakers focused on supervisory failures Tuesday as they continue pressing Federal Reserve vice chair Michael S. Barr and other government officials in the latest Capitol Hill hearing on the U.S. banking industry.
Supreme Court avoids ruling on tech companies' liability for user content
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court avoids ruling on tech companies' liability for user content
May 18 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to rule on a law that protects internet companies from lawsuits relating to content that is posted on their platforms by users.
Jobless claims fall, though data skewed by fraud
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jobless claims fall, though data skewed by fraud
May 18 (UPI) -- First-time claims for unemployment insurance declined by 22,000 from the prior week, federal data released Thursday show, though figures may be skewed by fraudulent activity in Massachusetts.
Inflation is 'much too high,' Dallas Fed president says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Inflation is 'much too high,' Dallas Fed president says
May 18 (UPI) -- Though slowing relative to year-ago levels, inflation in the U.S. economy is "much too high" and remains a lingering concern, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said Thursday.
U.S. population trends moved south in 2022, Census data show
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. population trends moved south in 2022, Census data show
May 18 (UPI) -- U.S. population centers are moving to the southern states, home to nine of the 15 fastest-growing cities, though New York City remains at the top, Census Bureau data show.
White House announces plan to address homelessness in several major U.S. cities
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House announces plan to address homelessness in several major U.S. cities
May 18 (UPI) -- The White House on Thursday announced a program aiming to address homelessness in five major cities across the country.
Deutsche Bank agrees to pay $75 million to Jeffrey Epstein victims
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Deutsche Bank agrees to pay $75 million to Jeffrey Epstein victims
May 18 (UPI) -- Deutsche Bank on Wednesday agreed to alleged victims of late financer Jeffrey Epstein $75 million to settle a federal lawsuit that it enabled and benefitted from the billionaire's trafficking of underage girls.
8-year-old girl dies in U.S. border custody
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
8-year-old girl dies in U.S. border custody
May 18 (UPI) -- An 8-year-old girl died while in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody in Texas, authorities said late Wednesday.
Skincare company Murad agrees to pay $3.3M to settle Iran sanctions violations
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Skincare company Murad agrees to pay $3.3M to settle Iran sanctions violations
May 18 (UPI) -- Skincare and dietary supplements company Murad has agreed to pay some $3.3 million to settle accusations that it violated U.S. sanctions by selling products in Iran.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

8-year-old girl dies in U.S. border custody
8-year-old girl dies in U.S. border custody
Walgreens to pay San Francisco $230M for its role in city's opioid crisis
Walgreens to pay San Francisco $230M for its role in city's opioid crisis
Ukraine: 29 of 30 missiles shot down as Russia unleashes 'unprecedented' barrage
Ukraine: 29 of 30 missiles shot down as Russia unleashes 'unprecedented' barrage
Tenn. lawmakers face reckoning over gun rights in wake of school shooting
Tenn. lawmakers face reckoning over gun rights in wake of school shooting
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs broad anti-transgender bill package into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs broad anti-transgender bill package into law
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement