May 18, 2023 / 4:52 PM

Sources: Joe Biden reportedly will withdraw appeals court nomination

By Simon Druker
President Joe Biden Thursday reported is expected to rescind the nomination of a former New Hampshire attorney general to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
President Joe Biden Thursday reported is expected to rescind the nomination of a former New Hampshire attorney general to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

May 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to rescind the nomination of a former New Hampshire attorney general to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

Biden reportedly is set to withdraw the nomination of Michael A. Delaney, according to The Hill and Politico, which both reported the news using unnamed sources, and CNN, which had obtained a letter about the possibility that the nomination would be rescinded.

The reported decision comes after Delaney's responses to questions posed by members of a Senate committee earlier this year, over how he once handled a civil lawsuit against a private school over a sexual assault, a person familiar with the decision told Politico.

That case was settled privately, CNN reported, while also confirming the cancellation of Delaney's nomination, according to a letter it obtained.

Delaney was first nominated to the federal judiciary post in January and was later grilled by Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans.

The graduate of Georgetown University Law Center served as New Hampshire's attorney general from 2009 until 2013 and has been at a private law firm in Manchester since then.

"I oppose his nomination. His answers to questions from committee members, regarding a lawsuit where he represented a private school accused of allowing sexual harassment and assault of a minor student, were 'beyond the pale' bad," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the judiciary committee's ranking member, tweeted Thursday before news of the possible decision broke.

"The parents of the victim involved in that litigation have come to the committee continuously as the nomination has been brought up. I understand and share their concerns.I urge the Biden Administration to withdraw Mr. Delaney's nomination. Given his performance in the committee, he should not be placed on the First Circuit Court of Appeals."

The committee has not yet called Delaney's nomination for a vote.

Several judicial appointments have been stalled pending the return of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. The oldest sitting senator last week returned to work in Washington, D.C. Her return from a bout with shingles -- which required hospitalization -- immediately saw three judicial nominations pass through the committee.

The White House had not made any official announcements or commented on the matter as of Thursday afternoon.

The Boston-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit hears cases in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Puerto Rico.

