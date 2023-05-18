Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 18, 2023 / 6:45 AM

8-year-old girl dies in U.S. border custody

By Darryl Coote
Authorities on Wednesday said that an 8-year-old girl died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Authorities on Wednesday said that an 8-year-old girl died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- An 8-year-old girl died while in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody in Texas, authorities said late Wednesday.

The child died while she and family were in U.S. custody at the Harlingen, Texas, border facility, CBP said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Emergency Medical Services were called to the station and transported her to the local hospital where she was pronounced dead," the brief statement said.

The incident is under investigation headed by the Office of Professional Responsibility. The Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General and the Harlingen Police Department were also notified, CBP said.

RELATED Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to send state law enforcement to Texas-Mexico border

Neither the child nor her family were identified. Their country of origin and when they enter U.S. custody were not released.

The girl died a week after Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza, a 17-year-old unaccompanied Honduran migrant, also died while in U.S. custody.

Espinoza was pronounced dead May 10 at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, Fla., where he was transported that morning after he was found unconscious at a local shelter.

RELATED DHS: Border encounters dropped 50% after Title 42's end

Title 42 -- a COVID-19-era health measure under which millions of migrants and asylum seekers were expelled from the country -- expired on Friday, sparking fears that a migrant surge would follow.

Advertisement

However, border officials state that so far those worries have been unfounded.

Blas Nunez-Neto, Homeland Security's assistant secretary for immigration, told reporters during a press conference Wednesday, that daily encounters at the border have dropped from more than 10,000 to around 4,400 a day.

RELATED 2 dead, 5 wounded in Arizona shooting

Nunez-Neto said the decrease of 56% is less than half the average number of encounters they saw in the four days prior to Title 42's expiration.

Latest Headlines

Skincare company Murad agrees to pay $3.3M to settle Iran sanctions violations
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Skincare company Murad agrees to pay $3.3M to settle Iran sanctions violations
May 18 (UPI) -- Skincare and dietary supplements company Murad has agreed to pay some $3.3 million to settle accusations that it violated U.S. sanctions by selling products in Iran.
NYC bike path killer sentenced to 8 consecutive life sentences
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NYC bike path killer sentenced to 8 consecutive life sentences
May 18 (UPI) -- A 35-year-old man convicted of using a truck to kill eight people on a Manhattan bike path in a 2017 Islamic State-inspired terrorist attack has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.
Walgreens to pay San Francisco $230M for its role in city's opioid crisis
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Walgreens to pay San Francisco $230M for its role in city's opioid crisis
May 18 (UPI) -- Walgreens has agreed to pay San Francisco nearly $230 million for its role in the city's opioid crisis, making it the largest award to a local jurisdiction since the start of the opioid epidemic.
GOP-led Texas legislature passes bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
GOP-led Texas legislature passes bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors
May 18 (UPI) -- The Republican-controlled Texas legislature sent a controversial bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday.
House Republicans send Dems' push to expel George Santos to ethics committee
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House Republicans send Dems' push to expel George Santos to ethics committee
May 17 (UPI) -- House Republicans avoided a Democratic resolution to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress, as he faces fraud charges, voting instead to send the matter to the House Ethics Committee.
Former House speaker unveils portrait at Capitol, urges debt crisis resolution
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Former House speaker unveils portrait at Capitol, urges debt crisis resolution
May 17 (UPI) -- Former House Speaker Paul Ryan urged lawmakers to address the nation's debt during a ceremony to unveil his Capitol portrait on Wednesday.
Montana becomes first state to ban TikTok
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Montana becomes first state to ban TikTok
May 17 (UPI) -- Montana has become the first state to ban TikTok after Gov. Greg Gianforte signed legislation into law Wednesday to restrict downloads of the social media app over security concerns with China.
Remains of U.S. Marine killed in Ukraine to be returned to family in United States
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Remains of U.S. Marine killed in Ukraine to be returned to family in United States
May 17 (UPI) -- The remains of U.S. Marine veteran Grady Kurpasi, who volunteered to fight in Ukraine following Russia's invasion last year, will be returned Friday to the United States and his family.
Limousine company owner convicted for 2018 crash that killed 20 in New York
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Limousine company owner convicted for 2018 crash that killed 20 in New York
May 17 (UPI) -- The owner of a New York state Limousine company has been convicted on 20 counts of second-degree manslaughter in connection with a 2018 crash that killed 20 people.
As debt ceiling talks continue at White House, contingency plan suggested
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
As debt ceiling talks continue at White House, contingency plan suggested
May 17 (UPI) -- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is urging Democrats to endorse a contingency plan that would force a vote to raise the debt ceiling if current negotiations fail.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea's Kim Jong Un says spy satellite ready for launch
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says spy satellite ready for launch
Tenn. lawmakers face reckoning over gun rights in wake of school shooting
Tenn. lawmakers face reckoning over gun rights in wake of school shooting
Walgreens to pay San Francisco $230M for its role in city's opioid crisis
Walgreens to pay San Francisco $230M for its role in city's opioid crisis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs broad anti-transgender bill package into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs broad anti-transgender bill package into law
Missing girl profiled on 'Unsolved Mysteries' found alive in N.C.
Missing girl profiled on 'Unsolved Mysteries' found alive in N.C.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement