Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 18, 2023 / 7:00 PM

Democrats push back on 2 FBI agents' credibility at House Judiciary hearing

By Adam Schrader
1/4
Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, looks on during a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing to hear from FBI whistleblowers and discuss the actions the bureau allegedly has taken against them. The witnesses appeared at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, looks on during a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing to hear from FBI whistleblowers and discuss the actions the bureau allegedly has taken against them. The witnesses appeared at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- At least two FBI agents who had their security clearances revoked for either participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, or for their views on the matter have testified before Rep. Jim Jordan's investigation into alleged discrimination and bias in the bureau.

Marcus Allen and Steve Friend, the two FBI agents, testified before House Judiciary Chairman Jordan's panel Thursday as alleged "whistleblowers," according to CNN.

Advertisement

During the hearing, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., challenged Friend's credibility, according to Salon.

"[You] claim that your top-secret security clearance was improperly revoked," she said.

"Yet an independent investigation concluded that you demonstrated a number of security concerns, which included that you refused to execute a court-ordered arrest warrant, and when you downloaded documents from intelligence systems to an unauthorized removable flash drive."

Wasserman Schultz added that the unauthorized recording of executive management violates Florida law and blasted unauthorized interviews he conducted with Russian state media.

"I think it's clear who is weaponizing government," the Democratic lawmaker added.

Wasserman Schultz and Stacey Plaskett, the congressional delegate for the U.S. Virgin Islands, also grilled Jordan about why Democrats had not been shown parts of their testimony.

Advertisement

"It's my understanding that the minority in this committee under the rules is entitled to the same testimony, information, documents that the majority is entitled to," Wasserman Schultz said.

"So I mean, I'm not aware that you're able to withhold information from the minority."

Jordan replied that Democrats were not entitled to hear the same testimony because it came from so-called "whistleblowers."

"Mr. Chairman, these individuals have been determined not to be whistleblowers," Wasserman Shultz retorted, according to Salon.

"These are not whistleblowers. They've been determined by the agency not to be whistleblowers. Are you deciding that they're whistleblowers?"

Latest Headlines

Disney backs out of plan to build massive employee campus in Florida
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Disney backs out of plan to build massive employee campus in Florida
May 18 (UPI) -- The Walt Disney Company will not move forward with plans to build a massive new campus near Orlando, Fla., according to an internal memo.
Kamala Harris details 'real stakes' of default amid debt ceiling debate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kamala Harris details 'real stakes' of default amid debt ceiling debate
May 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday detailed what she called the "real stakes" of an "unprecedented" default amid a debate on the country's debt ceiling.
Andy Warhol violated copyright law with Prince image, Supreme Court rules
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Andy Warhol violated copyright law with Prince image, Supreme Court rules
May 18 (UPI) -- The United States Supreme Court has ruled 7-2 against the deceased artist Andy Warhol Thursday, saying he violated copyright law when he produced a silkscreen print based on a photo of music superstar Prince.
Sources: Joe Biden reportedly will withdraw appeals court nomination
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sources: Joe Biden reportedly will withdraw appeals court nomination
May 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to rescind the nomination of a former New Hampshire Attorney General to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.
Accused killer of Cash App founder Bob Lee pleads not guilty
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Accused killer of Cash App founder Bob Lee pleads not guilty
May 18 (UPI) -- The man accused of killing San Francisco tech executive Bob Lee pleaded not guilty to a murder charge on Thursday.
Sam Zell, billionaire Chicago real estate magnate, dies at 81
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sam Zell, billionaire Chicago real estate magnate, dies at 81
May 18 (UPI) -- Sam Zell, a Chicago real estate magnate who became a billionaire by scooping up old properties, died on Thursday at 81.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden
May 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced Thursday she is filing articles of impeachment against U.S. President Joe Biden, after taking similar steps against other government figures earlier in the week.
Firefighters battle fire at Charlotte, N.C., construction site
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Firefighters battle fire at Charlotte, N.C., construction site
May 18 (UPI) -- A fire at a construction site in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday left at least one-person with life-threatening injuries.
Lawmakers explore role of Federal Reserve supervisors in bank failures
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Lawmakers explore role of Federal Reserve supervisors in bank failures
May 18 (UPI) -- Lawmakers focused on supervisory failures Thursday as they continue pressing Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michael S. Barr and other government officials in a Capitol Hill hearing on the U.S. banking industry.
Supreme Court avoids ruling on tech companies' liability for user content
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court avoids ruling on tech companies' liability for user content
May 18 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to rule on a law that protects internet companies from lawsuits relating to content that is posted on their platforms by users.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

8-year-old girl dies in U.S. border custody
8-year-old girl dies in U.S. border custody
Walgreens to pay San Francisco $230M for its role in city's opioid crisis
Walgreens to pay San Francisco $230M for its role in city's opioid crisis
At least 13 dead as Italy experiences worst flooding in a century
At least 13 dead as Italy experiences worst flooding in a century
Ukraine: 29 of 30 missiles shot down as Russia unleashes 'unprecedented' barrage
Ukraine: 29 of 30 missiles shot down as Russia unleashes 'unprecedented' barrage
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement