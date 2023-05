Firefighters battled a five-alarm fire at a construction site in Charlotte, N.C. Photo courtesy of Charlotte Fire Department/ Twitter

May 18 (UPI) -- A fire at a construction site in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday left at least one-person with life-threatening injuries. "Structure Fire: 7700 block Liberty Row Dr. Charlotte Fire fighters currently on scene battling blaze at construction site," the Charlotte Fire Department tweeted Thursday morning. Advertisement

The fire started at around 9:45 a.m. EDT at an unfinished parking lot construction site and spread to the nearby Moderna SouthPark apartment complex, which is also under construction.

Videos posted to social media showed fire and smoke pouring out of the burning structure as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped on a crane near the blaze which caused part of the building to collapse. Guests at the Marriot Residence Inn were evacuated as the fire spread.

The Charlotte Observer reports that at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries.

Traffic congestion was reported as firefighters closed off Liberty Row Drive which leads to the construction site.