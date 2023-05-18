Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 18, 2023 / 10:20 AM

White House announces plan to address homelessness in several major U.S. cities

By A.L. Lee
A homeless encampment is shown on the St. Louis Riverfront in March before the occupants were forced to pack and leave to allow a casino boat to dock nearby, while a majority of the shelter residents later received housing options from the city. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A homeless encampment is shown on the St. Louis Riverfront in March before the occupants were forced to pack and leave to allow a casino boat to dock nearby, while a majority of the shelter residents later received housing options from the city. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- The White House on Thursday announced a program aiming to address homelessness in five major cities across the country.

The ALL INside initiative is a key part of the Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness -- enacted under the American Rescue Plan -- that seeks to reduce vagrancy across the nation by 25% through 2025 and "ultimately build a country where every person has a safe and affordable home," the White House said in a statement.

Advertisement

The effort will be led by the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness and its 19 federal agencies, who will work with state and local governments to tackle the problem in major cities like Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix, Seattle, Los Angeles and other points throughout California.

The plan calls for increased federal support to these communities for up to two years, while an administration official will be stationed in each region to ensure optimal strategies are developed and carried out.

Advertisement

Other government teams will be responsible for curating the action plan across all the federal agencies to identify sources for funding and to create advocacy programs in the select cities.

President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan made the government's largest-ever single-year investment to prevent a surge of homelessness during the height of the pandemic, with $5 billion invested so far for 70,000 Emergency Housing Vouchers -- the first HUD voucher specifically for people experiencing homelessness beyond veterans, the White House said.

Another $21 billion from Biden's plan has gone to emergency rental assistance, and measures to establish eviction protections that have helped 8 million struggling households pay their bills.

RELATED National Park Service clears homeless camp near White House

Since 2021, the Treasury Department's State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund has also provided more than $2.5 billion in projects focused on reducing and preventing homelessness.

During its first year alone, the Rescue Plan helped more than 100,000 homeless people obtain permanent homes, the White House said.

Earlier this year, HUD released a package of grants totaling $486 million and approximately 3,300 housing vouchers to help 62 communities address homelessness and homeless encampments, including $60 million to Chicago, $22 million to Dallas, $60 million to Los Angeles, and $36 million to other communities across the state of California, the White House said.

Advertisement

The administration is now calling on private sector donors to support the latest actions on homelessness while seeking ways to continue the government's collaboration in the years ahead.

As part of the mission, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Social Security Administration are working together to address barriers to housing, healthcare, and other critical support for those with no place to call home.

One aspect of the plan will help homeless people obtain IDs and other critical government documents.

Housing vouchers and rental assistance are planned as part of a broad array of support services that also includes employment opportunities for homeless teens.

The departments of Energy, Justice, Agriculture and Transportation and Treasury have signed onto the effort along with the General Services Administration and AmeriCorps.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is working to leverage federal programs like Medicaid to cover and provide housing-related supportive services and behavioral health care, the White House said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency was also preparing to update its operational protocols to ensure greater coordination to assist the homeless in the event of a disaster.

Read More

Chicago mayor moves to evict homeless sleepers from O'Hare Int'l Airport HUD awards $315 million to cities to address homelessness

Latest Headlines

Deutsche Bank agrees to pay $75 million to Jeffrey Epstein victims
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Deutsche Bank agrees to pay $75 million to Jeffrey Epstein victims
May 18 (UPI) -- Deutsche Bank on Wednesday agreed to alleged victims of late financer Jeffrey Epstein $75 million to settle a federal lawsuit that it enabled and benefitted from the billionaire's trafficking of underage girls.
8-year-old girl dies in U.S. border custody
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
8-year-old girl dies in U.S. border custody
May 18 (UPI) -- An 8-year-old girl died while in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody in Texas, authorities said late Wednesday.
Skincare company Murad agrees to pay $3.3M to settle Iran sanctions violations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Skincare company Murad agrees to pay $3.3M to settle Iran sanctions violations
May 18 (UPI) -- Skincare and dietary supplements company Murad has agreed to pay some $3.3 million to settle accusations that it violated U.S. sanctions by selling products in Iran.
NYC bike path killer sentenced to 8 consecutive life sentences
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NYC bike path killer sentenced to 8 consecutive life sentences
May 18 (UPI) -- A 35-year-old man convicted of using a truck to kill eight people on a Manhattan bike path in a 2017 Islamic State-inspired terrorist attack has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.
Walgreens to pay San Francisco $230M for its role in city's opioid crisis
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Walgreens to pay San Francisco $230M for its role in city's opioid crisis
May 18 (UPI) -- Walgreens has agreed to pay San Francisco nearly $230 million for its role in the city's opioid crisis, making it the largest award to a local jurisdiction since the start of the opioid epidemic.
GOP-led Texas legislature passes bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
GOP-led Texas legislature passes bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors
May 18 (UPI) -- The Republican-controlled Texas legislature sent a controversial bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday.
House Republicans send Dems' push to expel George Santos to ethics committee
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House Republicans send Dems' push to expel George Santos to ethics committee
May 17 (UPI) -- House Republicans avoided a Democratic resolution to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress, as he faces fraud charges, voting instead to send the matter to the House Ethics Committee.
Former House speaker unveils portrait at Capitol, urges debt crisis resolution
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Former House speaker unveils portrait at Capitol, urges debt crisis resolution
May 17 (UPI) -- Former House Speaker Paul Ryan urged lawmakers to address the nation's debt during a ceremony to unveil his Capitol portrait on Wednesday.
Montana becomes first state to ban TikTok
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Montana becomes first state to ban TikTok
May 17 (UPI) -- Montana has become the first state to ban TikTok after Gov. Greg Gianforte signed legislation into law Wednesday to restrict downloads of the social media app over security concerns with China.
Remains of U.S. Marine killed in Ukraine to be returned to family in United States
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Remains of U.S. Marine killed in Ukraine to be returned to family in United States
May 17 (UPI) -- The remains of U.S. Marine veteran Grady Kurpasi, who volunteered to fight in Ukraine following Russia's invasion last year, will be returned Friday to the United States and his family.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Walgreens to pay San Francisco $230M for its role in city's opioid crisis
Walgreens to pay San Francisco $230M for its role in city's opioid crisis
Tenn. lawmakers face reckoning over gun rights in wake of school shooting
Tenn. lawmakers face reckoning over gun rights in wake of school shooting
Ukraine: 29 of 30 missiles shot down as Russia unleashes 'unprecedented' barrage
Ukraine: 29 of 30 missiles shot down as Russia unleashes 'unprecedented' barrage
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs broad anti-transgender bill package into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs broad anti-transgender bill package into law
Missing girl profiled on 'Unsolved Mysteries' found alive in N.C.
Missing girl profiled on 'Unsolved Mysteries' found alive in N.C.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement