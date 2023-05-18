Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 18, 2023 / 6:34 AM

Skincare company Murad agrees to pay $3.3M to settle Iran sanctions violations

By Darryl Coote
The Treasury Department said Wednesday that Murad violated U.S. sanctions exporting product to Iran. Photo by Roger Wollenberg/UPI
The Treasury Department said Wednesday that Murad violated U.S. sanctions exporting product to Iran. Photo by Roger Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Skincare and dietary supplements company Murad has agreed to pay some $3.3 million to settle accusations that it violated U.S. sanctions by selling products in Iran.

The U.S. Treasury announced the settlement Wednesday, stating the agreement settles potential civil liability over allegations that the California-based company conspired from 2009 to 2018 to export goods from the United States to the Middle Eastern country.

Advertisement

The settlement agreement states that on Dec. 18, 2009, Murad entered into an agreement with an Iran-based distributor to sell its products in the Middle East, resulting in at least 62 exports of Murad merchandise, totaling more than $11 million, to Iran during the eight-year period.

The violations were voluntarily self-disclosed by the company following its acquisition by Unilever in the fall of 2015. However, prior to that day, Murad employees and managers tried to conceal their Iranian dealings from the British personal care product company, according to the Treasury.

RELATED Int'l Religious Freedom Report calls out violations in China, Iran, India

Murad's last exported products to Iran on Jan. 24, 2018, after its bank made an inquiry about whether certain payments may have involved Iran.

One individual -- identified only as a "natural U.S. person" who was a senior executive with Murad -- has also agreed to pay $175,000 over their involvement in the scheme.

Advertisement

Treasury officials said this person signed the agreement with the Iranian distributor. He also signed a second agreement with the Iranian distribution for a United Arab Emirates-based company to become Murad's sole distributor in the Middle East.

RELATED Iran executes Swedish-Iranian man for alleged terrorism planning

"Although this later distribution agreement did not specify Iran as a territory serviced by the UAE distributor, U.S. Person-1 should have understood that the UAE distributor would export the company's products to Iran, which it subsequently continued to do," the agreement states, adding that this person's violations were not voluntarily self-disclosed.

Both the company's violations and that of the unnamed individuals were described by the Treasury as "egregious."

RELATED Iran seizes second oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Latest Headlines

8-year-old girl dies in U.S. border custody
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
8-year-old girl dies in U.S. border custody
May 18 (UPI) -- An 8-year-old girl died while in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody in Texas, authorities said late Wednesday.
NYC bike path killer sentenced to 8 consecutive life sentences
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NYC bike path killer sentenced to 8 consecutive life sentences
May 18 (UPI) -- A 35-year-old man convicted of using a truck to kill eight people on a Manhattan bike path in a 2017 Islamic State-inspired terrorist attack has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.
Walgreens to pay San Francisco $230M for its role in city's opioid crisis
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Walgreens to pay San Francisco $230M for its role in city's opioid crisis
May 18 (UPI) -- Walgreens has agreed to pay San Francisco nearly $230 million for its role in the city's opioid crisis, making it the largest award to a local jurisdiction since the start of the opioid epidemic.
GOP-led Texas legislature passes bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
GOP-led Texas legislature passes bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors
May 18 (UPI) -- The Republican-controlled Texas legislature sent a controversial bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday.
House Republicans send Dems' push to expel George Santos to ethics committee
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House Republicans send Dems' push to expel George Santos to ethics committee
May 17 (UPI) -- House Republicans avoided a Democratic resolution to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress, as he faces fraud charges, voting instead to send the matter to the House Ethics Committee.
Former House speaker unveils portrait at Capitol, urges debt crisis resolution
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Former House speaker unveils portrait at Capitol, urges debt crisis resolution
May 17 (UPI) -- Former House Speaker Paul Ryan urged lawmakers to address the nation's debt during a ceremony to unveil his Capitol portrait on Wednesday.
Montana becomes first state to ban TikTok
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Montana becomes first state to ban TikTok
May 17 (UPI) -- Montana has become the first state to ban TikTok after Gov. Greg Gianforte signed legislation into law Wednesday to restrict downloads of the social media app over security concerns with China.
Remains of U.S. Marine killed in Ukraine to be returned to family in United States
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Remains of U.S. Marine killed in Ukraine to be returned to family in United States
May 17 (UPI) -- The remains of U.S. Marine veteran Grady Kurpasi, who volunteered to fight in Ukraine following Russia's invasion last year, will be returned Friday to the United States and his family.
Limousine company owner convicted for 2018 crash that killed 20 in New York
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Limousine company owner convicted for 2018 crash that killed 20 in New York
May 17 (UPI) -- The owner of a New York state Limousine company has been convicted on 20 counts of second-degree manslaughter in connection with a 2018 crash that killed 20 people.
As debt ceiling talks continue at White House, contingency plan suggested
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
As debt ceiling talks continue at White House, contingency plan suggested
May 17 (UPI) -- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is urging Democrats to endorse a contingency plan that would force a vote to raise the debt ceiling if current negotiations fail.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea's Kim Jong Un says spy satellite ready for launch
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says spy satellite ready for launch
Tenn. lawmakers face reckoning over gun rights in wake of school shooting
Tenn. lawmakers face reckoning over gun rights in wake of school shooting
Walgreens to pay San Francisco $230M for its role in city's opioid crisis
Walgreens to pay San Francisco $230M for its role in city's opioid crisis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs broad anti-transgender bill package into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs broad anti-transgender bill package into law
Missing girl profiled on 'Unsolved Mysteries' found alive in N.C.
Missing girl profiled on 'Unsolved Mysteries' found alive in N.C.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement