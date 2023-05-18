Skincare company Murad agrees to pay $3.3M to settle Iran sanctions violations

The Treasury Department said Wednesday that Murad violated U.S. sanctions exporting product to Iran. Photo by Roger Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Skincare and dietary supplements company Murad has agreed to pay some $3.3 million to settle accusations that it violated U.S. sanctions by selling products in Iran. The U.S. Treasury announced the settlement Wednesday, stating the agreement settles potential civil liability over allegations that the California-based company conspired from 2009 to 2018 to export goods from the United States to the Middle Eastern country. Advertisement

The settlement agreement states that on Dec. 18, 2009, Murad entered into an agreement with an Iran-based distributor to sell its products in the Middle East, resulting in at least 62 exports of Murad merchandise, totaling more than $11 million, to Iran during the eight-year period.

The violations were voluntarily self-disclosed by the company following its acquisition by Unilever in the fall of 2015. However, prior to that day, Murad employees and managers tried to conceal their Iranian dealings from the British personal care product company, according to the Treasury.

Murad's last exported products to Iran on Jan. 24, 2018, after its bank made an inquiry about whether certain payments may have involved Iran.

One individual -- identified only as a "natural U.S. person" who was a senior executive with Murad -- has also agreed to pay $175,000 over their involvement in the scheme.

Advertisement

Treasury officials said this person signed the agreement with the Iranian distributor. He also signed a second agreement with the Iranian distribution for a United Arab Emirates-based company to become Murad's sole distributor in the Middle East.

"Although this later distribution agreement did not specify Iran as a territory serviced by the UAE distributor, U.S. Person-1 should have understood that the UAE distributor would export the company's products to Iran, which it subsequently continued to do," the agreement states, adding that this person's violations were not voluntarily self-disclosed.

Both the company's violations and that of the unnamed individuals were described by the Treasury as "egregious."