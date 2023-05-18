Biden administration considering national marine sanctuary in Lake Erie

The Biden administration said Thursday it is considering designating a new national marine sanctuary in Lake Erie. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Thursday it is considering designating a new national marine sanctuary in Lake Erie, adjacent to Pennsylvania. The designation would recognize the significance of the water's maritime history and also create more educational, scientific, and recreational resources for visitors. Advertisement

"The Biden-Harris Administration looks forward to working with local communities to conserve the cultural significance of this special place," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement. "The potential designation of a national marine sanctuary in the waters of Lake Erie would help conserve and restore our lands and waters, and increase equitable access to nature for Pennsylvanians and all Americans."

The new sanctuary would conserve archaeological and maritime resources in an approximately 740-square-mile area adjacent to the 75 mile-long shoreline of Erie County.

Prior to the Civil War, Lake Erie's waters were home to the nation's largest fleet of steamboats and also were a hub on the Underground Railroad that was used by tens of thousands of slaves seeking freedom.

"It's great to see the NOAA take this step towards designating a part of Lake Erie as a national marine sanctuary. Lake Erie is not only one of Pennsylvania's greatest natural treasures, but it's also one of my family's favorite places to visit. It is imperative that we protect and preserve its natural beauty for generations to come, and this move is a great step in the right direction," Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman said.

The Department of Commerce's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the public will have until July 23 to comment on the proposal at regulations.gov/.