May 17, 2023 / 2:52 PM

Uber adds family, teen, safety features

By Patrick Hilsman
Uber has announced that it will create family and teen ride features and implement safety upgrades to accompany them. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Uber has announced that it will create family and teen ride features and implement safety upgrades to accompany them. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 17 (UPI) -- Uber announced a series of changes and upgrades to its ride-sharing service at its third annual GO-GET conference in New York City.

Newly implemented features include the option for users to create a family profile that will allow their family members to book rides from linked accounts and will provide parents with location updates.

"Setting up a family profile allows you to link multiple Uber accounts together -- so you can pay for rides and deliveries from a centralize account, plus receive real-tie location and order updates," Uber said in a press release Wednesday.

"We know that it takes a village to keep teens going and growing. From sports practices and mall trips to first job interviews and more, teens are always on the move but getting them there isn't always easy," the company said.

The company also announced that it is setting up teen accounts for the guardians of teens between ages 13 and 17.

The feature will only allow highly rated drivers to participate and will include safety measures like RideCheck, Verify My Ride, an audio recording system and live trip tracking. The new feature also allows parents and guardians to contact the driver during a trip.

Additionally, Uber is rolling out Uber Car Seat in New York City and Los Angeles. The service allows parents to order an Uber equipped with a Nuna's RAVA car seat.

In August, Uber announced that the company was implementing an option for riders to text 911 from their phones along with an option to contact a safety agent.

"Not every situation rises to the level of an emergency, and users have asked us for an option for those less critical moments that don't require police, fire or medical assistance," said Uber Product Manager Rebecca Payne.

