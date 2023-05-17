Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to Illinois assault weapons ban

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to hear a challenge to an Illinois ban on the sale of certain kinds of assault weapons. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to block an Illinois assault weapons ban, siding against gun-rights advocates and a gun store. The court did not explain its reasoning for denying the case.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Naperville City Council had approved a local ban on specific high-powered firearms after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade last year. The state of Illinois in January then passed a law banning the sale of specific semi-automatic guns.

Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons & Supply, and the National Association for Gun Rights, then filed a lawsuit, arguing that the ban violates Second Amendment rights.

Bevis and the NAGR asked the Supreme Court to take the case after a U.S. District Court and the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals declined to issue an injunction.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul argued that the firearms that were being banned were outside Second Amendment protections for "firearms that are 'commonly used' for self-defense."

The law bans the sale of certain kinds of high-powered firearms and high-capacity ammunition magazines.

The people behind the lawsuit "have not shown that their inability to purchase or sell a narrow category of firearms -- assault weapons and (large-capacity magazines) -- will irreparably harm them," Raoul said. "By contrast, the act's restrictions on assault weapons and (large-capacity magazines) promote a compelling interest in protecting the public and saving lives."



Bevis and the NAGR had argued that the restrictions were unlawful because they prohibited weapons that "are possessed by millions of law-abiding citizens for lawful purposes, including self-defense in the home.