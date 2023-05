Kayla Unbehaun, shown here with her father Ryan Iskerka prior to her 2017 abduction, allegedly by her mother, Heather Unbehaun, has been located in North Carolina. Photo Courtesy of National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

May 17 (UPI) -- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children announced Wednesday that Kayla Unbehaun, who has been missing since 2017 when she was allegedly abducted by her mother, Heather Unbehaun, has been found alive. Kayla, 15, who was 9 when she was taken from the Chicago suburb of South Elgin, Ill., was located in Asheville, N.C., when an employee at a store recognized her mother. Advertisement

In 2017, Kayla's father, Ryan Iskerka, won full custody of Kayla. On July 5, 2017, Iskerka discovered that Heather Unbehaun had left with Kayla.

profiled on a 2022 episode of Netflix's covering cases of children abducted by parents.

The NCMEC released a statement on behalf of Iskerka.

"I'm overjoyed that Kayla is home safe. I want to thank the South Elgin Police Department, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and all the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case," said Iskerka.

"I also want to thank all of the followers of the 'Bring Kayla Home' Facebook page, who helped keep her story alive and were instrumental in spreading awareness. We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning," Iskerka continued.

Heather Unbehaun, who has an extradition warrant for Illinois, was arrested Saturday and held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility before being released on bond Tuesday. Unbehaun is scheduled to appear in court on July 11.