Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 17, 2023 / 7:18 PM

Remains of U.S. Marine killed in Ukraine to be returned to family in United States

By Sheri Walsh
The remains of U.S. Marine veteran Grady Kurpasi, seen speaking to students in Swansboro, N.C., in 2019, will be returned Friday to the United States and his family. Kurpasi had been missing in Ukraine for more than a year. Photo courtesy of Lance Cpl. Aaron Douds/Marine Corps
The remains of U.S. Marine veteran Grady Kurpasi, seen speaking to students in Swansboro, N.C., in 2019, will be returned Friday to the United States and his family. Kurpasi had been missing in Ukraine for more than a year. Photo courtesy of Lance Cpl. Aaron Douds/Marine Corps

May 17 (UPI) -- The remains of U.S. Marine veteran Grady Kurpasi, who volunteered to fight in Ukraine following Russia's invasion last year, will be returned Friday to the United States and his family.

Kurpasi's remains, which were located following a nine-month search by the global human rights advocacy group Weatherman Foundation, will arrive Friday on a Turkish Airlines Flight from Istanbul to New York's JFK International Airport.

Advertisement

A brief ceremony will be held at the airport to honor the fallen soldier before his remains are to be transferred to a private flight to Wilmington, N.C., to be reunited with his family.

"Our family is deeply grateful to the Weatherman Foundation for their tireless efforts to find our beloved Grady's remains and to bring him home to us," said Kurpasi's wife, Heeson Kim.

RELATED 43 nations sign on to support Register of Damage caused by Russian invasion of Ukraine

Kurpasi, 50, initially traveled to Ukraine to help evacuate citizens and train Ukrainian soldiers, but decided to join the Ukrainian Foreign Legion to help fight after witnessing atrocities outside of Kyiv.

Kurpasi, who served in the Iraq war and retired as a Marine captain before traveling to Ukraine in February of 2022, vanished more than a year ago. He was last seen on April 26, 2022, when he went to investigate the source of gunfire in southern Ukraine with a group of international volunteers. Kurpasi and the men radioed back to their team that they were under fire.

Advertisement

After missing for more than a year, Kurpasi was declared dead by the State Department last month.

RELATED Russia says it has detained former U.S. embassy employee

Kurpasi was raised in New York City following his adoption from Korea and enlisted in the Marine Corps at the age of 29 following the attacks on 9/11.

During his three deployments to Iraq as an infantry assault man and scout sniper, he received a number of awards, including the Purple Heart Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal. He was also a Tillman Scholar.

"There is an unspoken bond between those who serve in uniform -- if you give your life in combat, your fellow Americans will bear any burden to bring you home," Meaghan Mobbs, president of the Weatherman Foundation, said in a statement.

RELATED 'Exceptional' air raid on Kyiv injures at least three

"Our team spent the last nine months quietly and diligently working to honor that commitment to Grady and his family. As a fellow Tillman scholar, veteran and American, I could not be prouder to see him returned home."

Latest Headlines

Limousine company owner convicted for 2018 crash that killed 20 in New York
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Limousine company owner convicted for 2018 crash that killed 20 in New York
May 17 (UPI) -- The owner of a New York state Limousine company has been convicted on 20 counts of second-degree manslaughter in connection with a 2018 crash that killed 20 people.
As debt ceiling talks continue at White House, contingency plan suggested
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
As debt ceiling talks continue at White House, contingency plan suggested
May 17 (UPI) -- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is urging Democrats to endorse a contingency plan that would force a vote to raise the debt ceiling if current negotiations fail.
Sen. Ron Wyden again seeks documents related to Justice Clarence Thomas gifts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Ron Wyden again seeks documents related to Justice Clarence Thomas gifts
May 17 (UPI) -- Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden on Wednesday once again asked Republican donor Harlan Crow to disclose documents related to gifts that he gave Supreme Court Clarence Thomas.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs broad anti-transgender bill package into law
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs broad anti-transgender bill package into law
May 17 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a package of five bills -- aimed at stripping the rights of the LGBTQ community and transgender community in particular -- into law on Wednesday.
After 10-day manhunt in 3 states, second Philadelphia prison escapee recaptured
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
After 10-day manhunt in 3 states, second Philadelphia prison escapee recaptured
May 17 (UPI) -- A second inmate, who escaped a Philadelphia prison on May 7, has been recaptured at a residence in the city, according to the Philadelphia office of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Appeals court denies Elizabeth Holmes' appeal to stay out of prison
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Appeals court denies Elizabeth Holmes' appeal to stay out of prison
May 17 (UPI) -- An appeals court denied Elizabeth Holmes' attempt to stay out of prison while she appeals her conviction of defrauding investors.
Nation's largest publisher files lawsuit challenging Florida county's book bans
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nation's largest publisher files lawsuit challenging Florida county's book bans
May 17 (UPI) -- Free-speech group PEN American and publisher Penguin Random House filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in federal court, challenging book bans in a Florida Panhandle county.
Uber adds family, teen, safety features
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Uber adds family, teen, safety features
May 17 (UPI) -- Uber has announced a series of changes and upgrades to its ride-sharing service at its third annual GO-GET conference in New York City.
Grand jury indicts Idaho stabbing death suspect Bryan Kohberger
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Grand jury indicts Idaho stabbing death suspect Bryan Kohberger
May 17 (UPI) -- The suspect in the brutal stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last year was indicted by a county grand jury there on charges including first-degree murder.
Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to Illinois assault weapons ban
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to Illinois assault weapons ban
May 17 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to block an Illinois assault weapons ban, siding against gun-rights advocates and a gun store.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tenn. lawmakers face reckoning over gun rights in wake of school shooting
Tenn. lawmakers face reckoning over gun rights in wake of school shooting
Democrats to force House vote to expel George Santos from Congress
Democrats to force House vote to expel George Santos from Congress
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says spy satellite ready for launch
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says spy satellite ready for launch
Spending cuts remain GOP focus as debt ceiling talks continue
Spending cuts remain GOP focus as debt ceiling talks continue
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to send state law enforcement to Texas-Mexico border
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to send state law enforcement to Texas-Mexico border
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement