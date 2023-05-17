Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 17, 2023 / 10:54 PM

House Republicans send Dems' push to expel George Santos to ethics committee

By Sheri Walsh
House Republicans have avoided a Democratic resolution to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress, as he faces fraud charges, voting instead to send the matter to the House Ethics Committee. Santos, who also voted Wednesday to refer his expulsion to committee, said he looks "forward to seeing the process play out." Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
House Republicans have avoided a Democratic resolution to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress, as he faces fraud charges, voting instead to send the matter to the House Ethics Committee. Santos, who also voted Wednesday to refer his expulsion to committee, said he looks "forward to seeing the process play out." Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- House Republicans avoided a Democratic resolution to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress, as he faces fraud charges, voting instead to send the matter to the House Ethics Committee.

The House voted 221 to 204 along party lines Wednesday in favor of a Republican motion to send the resolution to committee. Seven Democrats voted present.

Advertisement

Santos, who pleaded not guilty last week to a 13-count federal indictment charging him with wire fraud, money laundering, theft and lying to Congress, also voted to refer the matter.

"I look forward to seeing the process play out, and if the ethics committee finds a reason to remove me, that is the process," Santos said. "I look forward to continuing to defend myself. Again, innocent until proven guilty."

RELATED Democrats to force House vote to expel George Santos from Congress

After calling the indictment a "witch hunt" last week and vowing not to resign from Congress, the first-term Republican told reporters Wednesday evening he will step down if the ethics committee recommends it.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., who introduced the resolution Tuesday, said he wanted to force a House vote, put "Republicans on record" and remove Santos.

The privileged resolution required the House to vote within two days. A vote to expel Santos would have needed a two-thirds majority. Wednesday's simple majority sent it to committee.

Advertisement

"I am personally in favor of this individual's expulsion from this House," Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., said. "Regrettably, though, I'm in the understanding that we currently do not have the two-thirds support from members in this House to expel that individual."

"I believe that this individual is a stain on this institution, a stain on the state of New York, a stain on Long Island and a stain on the beloved Nassau County," D'Esposito added in an impassioned speech from the House floor Wednesday.

Santos is accused of using campaign contributions for personal expenses, falsely collecting more than $24,000 in benefits by claiming to be unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic and lying to Congress on financial disclosure forms, according to the Justice Department.

RELATED Rep. George Santos announces re-election bid amid investigations into lies

Santos was released on $500,000 bond and surrendered his passport to federal authorities last week. He is scheduled to return to court on June 30.

Read More

Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to 13-count federal indictment

Latest Headlines

Former House speaker unveils portrait at Capitol, urges debt crisis resolution
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former House speaker unveils portrait at Capitol, urges debt crisis resolution
May 17 (UPI) -- Former House Speaker Paul Ryan urged lawmakers to address the nation's debt during a ceremony to unveil his Capitol portrait on Wednesday.
Montana becomes first state to ban TikTok
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Montana becomes first state to ban TikTok
May 17 (UPI) -- Montana has become the first state to ban TikTok after Gov. Greg Gianforte signed legislation into law Wednesday to restrict downloads of the social media app over security concerns with China.
Remains of U.S. Marine killed in Ukraine to be returned to family in United States
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Remains of U.S. Marine killed in Ukraine to be returned to family in United States
May 17 (UPI) -- The remains of U.S. Marine veteran Grady Kurpasi, who volunteered to fight in Ukraine following Russia's invasion last year, will be returned Friday to the United States and his family.
Limousine company owner convicted for 2018 crash that killed 20 in New York
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Limousine company owner convicted for 2018 crash that killed 20 in New York
May 17 (UPI) -- The owner of a New York state Limousine company has been convicted on 20 counts of second-degree manslaughter in connection with a 2018 crash that killed 20 people.
As debt ceiling talks continue at White House, contingency plan suggested
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
As debt ceiling talks continue at White House, contingency plan suggested
May 17 (UPI) -- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is urging Democrats to endorse a contingency plan that would force a vote to raise the debt ceiling if current negotiations fail.
Sen. Ron Wyden again seeks documents related to Justice Clarence Thomas gifts
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sen. Ron Wyden again seeks documents related to Justice Clarence Thomas gifts
May 17 (UPI) -- Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden on Wednesday once again asked Republican donor Harlan Crow to disclose documents related to gifts that he gave Supreme Court Clarence Thomas.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs broad anti-transgender bill package into law
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs broad anti-transgender bill package into law
May 17 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a package of five bills -- aimed at stripping the rights of the LGBTQ community and transgender community in particular -- into law on Wednesday.
After 10-day manhunt in 3 states, second Philadelphia prison escapee recaptured
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
After 10-day manhunt in 3 states, second Philadelphia prison escapee recaptured
May 17 (UPI) -- A second inmate, who escaped a Philadelphia prison on May 7, has been recaptured at a residence in the city, according to the Philadelphia office of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Appeals court denies Elizabeth Holmes' appeal to stay out of prison
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Appeals court denies Elizabeth Holmes' appeal to stay out of prison
May 17 (UPI) -- An appeals court denied Elizabeth Holmes' attempt to stay out of prison while she appeals her conviction of defrauding investors.
Nation's largest publisher files lawsuit challenging Florida county's book bans
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Nation's largest publisher files lawsuit challenging Florida county's book bans
May 17 (UPI) -- Free-speech group PEN American and publisher Penguin Random House filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in federal court, challenging book bans in a Florida Panhandle county.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea's Kim Jong Un says spy satellite ready for launch
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says spy satellite ready for launch
Tenn. lawmakers face reckoning over gun rights in wake of school shooting
Tenn. lawmakers face reckoning over gun rights in wake of school shooting
Democrats to force House vote to expel George Santos from Congress
Democrats to force House vote to expel George Santos from Congress
Spending cuts remain GOP focus as debt ceiling talks continue
Spending cuts remain GOP focus as debt ceiling talks continue
Missouri terminates controversial rule limiting gender-affirming care
Missouri terminates controversial rule limiting gender-affirming care
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement