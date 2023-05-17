Trending
Democrats to force House vote to expel George Santos from Congress

By Sheri Walsh
Republican Rep. George Santos speaks to the press at Long Island Federal Courthouse in New York's eastern district where charges were filed under seal May 10. On Tuesday, Democrats introduced a privileged resolution to force a House vote to expel Santos from Congress. Photo by John Nacion/UPI
Republican Rep. George Santos speaks to the press at Long Island Federal Courthouse in New York's eastern district where charges were filed under seal May 10. On Tuesday, Democrats introduced a privileged resolution to force a House vote to expel Santos from Congress. Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Rep. Robert Garcia introduced a resolution Tuesday to force a House vote to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress after the first-term Republican pleaded not guilty last week to fraud charges.

"George Santos is a fraud and a liar, and he needs to be expelled by the House," Garcia, D-Calif., said in a statement, as he blasted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

"News that federal prosecutors are filing 13 criminal charges against George Santos should have been the final straw for Kevin McCarthy, but he refuses to act. Republicans now have a chance to demonstrate to Americans that an admitted criminal should not serve in the House of Representatives," Garcia added.

McCarthy told reporters Tuesday he would like to see the ethics committee "move rapidly on this."

RELATED Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to 13-count federal indictment

"Everybody in America is able to have due process," McCarthy said after his meeting with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders on the debt limit.

"I don't want to wait around for the courts to act. What I would like to do is have the House take action and have a process here."

Garcia introduced his resolution as privileged, which, under House rules, requires it to be voted on within two days. A vote to expel Santos would require a two-thirds majority under the Constitution. Republicans could also table the measure or refer it to the House Ethics Committee with a simple majority.

RELATED George Santos introduces bill to limit government-mandated vaccines

Garcia, who authored the bill to expel Santos, was joined by fellow LGBTQ+ freshmen congressman Eric Sorensen, D-Ill., and Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., on the House floor Tuesday as the bill was introduced.

"Democracies don't die overnight; they erode slowly as we degrade our ethical standards and turn away from our values," Balint said. "Today, we're calling on members of conscience to stand up for truth and finally expel George Santos."

"Our neighbors should expect that they can trust their elected representatives to serve them and not their personal interests," Sorensen added. "Anyone who has failed to maintain that level of trust is a stain on the House's credibility. To protect this institution, it is important we act."

RELATED Rep. George Santos announces re-election bid amid investigations into lies

Last week, Santos pleaded not guilty to a 13-count federal indictment charging him with wire fraud, money laundering, theft and lying to Congress.

According to the Justice Department, Santos allegedly used campaign contributions for personal expenses, falsely collected more than $24,000 in unemployment benefits by claiming to be unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic and lied to Congress on financial disclosure forms.

Santos called the indictment a "witch hunt," saying he would not resign from Congress and would continue his plans to run for re-election.

"I'm going to fight my battle. I'm going to deliver. I'm going to fight the witch hunt. I'm going to take care of clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that," Santos said last Wednesday.

Following last week's arraignment, Santos was released on $500,000 bond and surrendered his passport to federal authorities. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 30.

