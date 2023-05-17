Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 17, 2023 / 4:28 AM

Rapper Sheff G among 32 charged in crack down on Brooklyn gang violence

By Darryl Coote
1/2
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced a 140-count indictment Tuesday charging 32 people. Photo courtesy of Brooklyn District Attorney's Office/Facebook
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced a 140-count indictment Tuesday charging 32 people. Photo courtesy of Brooklyn District Attorney's Office/Facebook

May 17 (UPI) -- Prosecutors have laid nearly 150 charges against more than 30 people, including well-known rapper Sheff G, on allegations of being members of a New York City street gang.

Thirty-two people, including Sheff G, whose real name is Michael Williams, were charged Tuesday in a 140-count indictment accusing the alleged members of the 8 Trey Crips and its affiliate, the 9 Ways, of committing shootings, possessing firearms and using stolen vehicles in their attempt to eliminate members of rival Folk Nation Gangster Disciples and ICG Babiiez gangs.

Advertisement

The defendants were arraigned Tuesday before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun on charges including second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder as well as charges of kidnapping, assault and reckless endangerment, among others.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez described the indictment in a press conference as historic that solved passed shootings perpetrated by gang members involved in violence that New Yorkers read about in newspapers and that prevents families from letting their children play in the streets at night.

RELATED Wells Fargo to pay $1B to settle shareholder lawsuit over fake accounts scandal

The indictment, he said, charges men and women involved in two dozen instances of violence that killed one person and injured 12 others.

Advertisement

Gonzalez said Williams, 24, is a prominent member of the gang and was central to their investigation. He said the rapper used money he earned during his music career to fund gang activity.

The district attorney said they accuse Williams of engaging in "social media taunts" with a Folk Nation Gangster Disciples rapper that devolved into real-world violence.

RELATED Gunman identified in New Mexico shooting that killed 3, injured 6

Specifically, those taunts, Gonzalez alleged, led to Williams' gang attacking the Folk Nation Gangster Disciples' headquarters on Oct. 21, 2020, resulting in six people being shot, including 23-year-old Theodore Senior, who was killed.

An hour after the shooting, Williams texted a member of his gang seeking confirmation that the shooting was successful, and two days later, the rapper hosted the shooters in what Gonzalez described as a "very lavish, expensive steak dinner where they celebrate the score against their rivals."

"He has millions of monthly listeners and over a hundred-million views on social media, including on YouTube and Spotify. But instead of using his fame and fortune for the betterment of himself and his family and those close to him, we allege that he used that fame and fortune to elevate gang violence in Brooklyn," Gonzalez said.

RELATED Indianapolis police sergeant pleads guilty to kicking handcuffed man in face

"We learned that Sheff G encouraged shootings, often by offering money or jewelry, by hosting extravagant affairs like the dinner we mentioned and used rap songs to hype up other gang members."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Missouri terminates controversial rule limiting gender-affirming care
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Missouri terminates controversial rule limiting gender-affirming care
May 17 (UPI) -- Rep. Robert Garcia has introduced a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos from the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives.
Democrats to force House vote to expel George Santos from Congress
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Democrats to force House vote to expel George Santos from Congress
May 17 (UPI) -- Rep. Robert Garcia introduced a resolution Tuesday to force a House vote to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress after the first-term Republican pleaded not guilty last week to fraud charges.
North Carolina GOP overrides governor's veto of 12-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
North Carolina GOP overrides governor's veto of 12-week abortion ban
May 16 (UPI) -- North Carolina Republicans used their supermajority powers to quash Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a 12-week abortion ban Tuesday night.
Wells Fargo to pay $1B to settle shareholder lawsuit over fake accounts scandal
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Wells Fargo to pay $1B to settle shareholder lawsuit over fake accounts scandal
May 16 (UPI) -- Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a class action lawsuit for overstating its progress following the bank's fake accounts scandal nearly a decade ago.
Gunman identified in New Mexico shooting that killed 3, injured 6
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Gunman identified in New Mexico shooting that killed 3, injured 6
May 16 (UPI) -- Police have identified the gunman in Monday's shooting, which left three people dead and six others wounded in a New Mexico neighborhood, as Beau Wilson, 18, a senior at Farmington High School.
Silicon Valley, Signature executives blame 'unprecedented events' for bank failures
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Silicon Valley, Signature executives blame 'unprecedented events' for bank failures
May 16 (UPI) -- Former executives of two failed banks remained steadfast Tuesday, blaming "unprecedented" events for the failure of their respective institutions while being questioned by lawmakers.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to send state law enforcement to Texas-Mexico border
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to send state law enforcement to Texas-Mexico border
May 16 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to send 1,100 state law enforcement agents and National Guard members to the southern border in Texas as early as Wednesday to help enforce immigration law in the wake of Title 42.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy optimistic about debt ceiling deal by 'end of the week'
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy optimistic about debt ceiling deal by 'end of the week'
May 16 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expressed optimism Tuesday over President Joe Biden's second debt ceiling meeting with congressional leaders, saying there could be "a deal by the end of the week."
Biden vetoes congressional resolution to restore tariffs on solar panel imports
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden vetoes congressional resolution to restore tariffs on solar panel imports
May 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has vetoed a congressional resolution that would have restored tariffs on solar panels imported from Chinese companies in Southeast Asia, saying it "bets against American innovation."
CIA's new Telegram channel encourages Russians to share information
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
CIA's new Telegram channel encourages Russians to share information
May 16 (UPI) -- The Central Intelligence Agency announced Tuesday that it has set up a channel on the Russian messaging service Telegram.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia says it has detained former U.S. embassy employee
Russia says it has detained former U.S. embassy employee
U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks
U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks
Janet Yellen warns U.S. default would reverse 'hard-earned' economic progress
Janet Yellen warns U.S. default would reverse 'hard-earned' economic progress
Fulton County DA rebuffs Trump's efforts to dismiss her from 2020 election probe
Fulton County DA rebuffs Trump's efforts to dismiss her from 2020 election probe
Silicon Valley, Signature executives blame 'unprecedented events' for bank failures
Silicon Valley, Signature executives blame 'unprecedented events' for bank failures
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement