Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 17, 2023 / 12:54 PM

Biden honors nine, including two fallen NYPD officers, with Medal of Valor award

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden honored nine public service officers with the Medal of Valor on Wednesday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
President Joe Biden honored nine public service officers with the Medal of Valor on Wednesday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden honored nine public service officers with Medals of Valor Wednesday morning at the White House.

"These are some of the most meaningful things I do as president," Biden said during the ceremony before awarding the medals. "Knowing you, looking into your eyes, meeting your families, seeing your courage gives me so much hope for the country. You represent the very best of us. You represent the best of who we are as Americans. May God bless you all."

Advertisement

The honorees included New York City Police Officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera, who were killed by a gunman last year while responding to a family dispute in Harlem. A third officer, Sumit Sulan, eventually shot and killed the gunman. He was also honored during the ceremony.

"They are the who and the what of law enforcement in this country should be," said Biden.

Biden also honored New York Fire Department Lt. Justin Hespeler, who rescued a baby from a burning apartment despite being given commands to leave the structure that was severely comprised by the blaze. Another FDNY member, Patrick Thornton, received an award for saving a man trapped under a capsized board off Staten Island. Retired FDNY Lt. Jason Hickey saved a man from drowning in the Harlem River.

Advertisement

Other honorees included Littleton Police Cpl. Jeffrey Farmer in Colorado, who saved his fellow officer in a shootout with a suspect; Clermont County Sheriff Deputy Bobby Hau Pham in Ohio, who saved a drowning woman whose car was sinking in a lake despite not knowing how to swim himself and Houston Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo, who disarmed a heavily armed man inside the city's popular and crowded Galleria Mall with his bare hands.

"The nine individuals we recognize have demonstrated extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty to save or protect another person's life," said Attorney General Merrick Garland, who introduced Biden at the ceremony. "They acted with great courage and at great risk to themselves."

RELATED President Biden recognizes 81st anniversary of 'shameful' Japanese-American incarceration order

The Medal of Valor, which was established by Congress and selected by the Justice Department from nominations around the country, is the highest honor given to public service officers nationally.

RELATED Navy destroyer to be named after Vietnam War hero Capt. Thomas Gunning Kelley

Read More

Biden awards Medal of Honor to Vietnam Col. Paris D. Davis after 60-year delay

Latest Headlines

Prince Harry, Meghan involved in car chase with paparazzi
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Prince Harry, Meghan involved in car chase with paparazzi
May 17 (UPI) -- Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved a "near catastrophic" car chase while being chased by paparazzi across New York, his spokesperson said.
Appeals court denies Elizabeth Holmes' appeal to stay out of prison
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Appeals court denies Elizabeth Holmes' appeal to stay out of prison
May 17 (UPI) -- An appeals court denied Elizabeth Holmes' attempt to stay out of prison while she appeals her conviction of defrauding investors.
Elections: Trump-backed candidate Daniel Cameron wins Kentucky governor primary
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Elections: Trump-backed candidate Daniel Cameron wins Kentucky governor primary
May 17 (UPI) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron won the Republican primary for governor in a landslide Tuesday, beating a field of 11 GOP hopefuls and setting up a November face-off with incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
Missouri terminates controversial rule limiting gender-affirming care
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Missouri terminates controversial rule limiting gender-affirming care
May 17 (UPI) -- Missouri has terminated a controversial emergency rule that would have greatly limited access to gender-affirming healthcare in the state.
Higher lending rates curb mortgage applications, MBA finds
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Higher lending rates curb mortgage applications, MBA finds
May 17 (UPI) -- Rising lending rates are keeping some would-be homeowners on the sidelines as mortgage applications posted a steep decline over the week ending May 12, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday.
Shaky financial conditions persist as lawmakers probe March bank failures
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Shaky financial conditions persist as lawmakers probe March bank failures
May 17 (UPI) -- Experts warn the conditions that saw multiple financial institutions fail in March may still be in place, as lawmakers on Capitol Hill are aiming this week to get to the bottom of the bank collapses.
Rapper Sheff G among 32 charged in crackdown on Brooklyn gang violence
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rapper Sheff G among 32 charged in crackdown on Brooklyn gang violence
May 17 (UPI) -- Prosecutors have laid nearly 150 charges against more than 30 people, including well-known rapper Sheff G, on allegations of being members of a New York City street gang.
Democrats to force House vote to expel George Santos from Congress
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Democrats to force House vote to expel George Santos from Congress
May 17 (UPI) -- Rep. Robert Garcia introduced a resolution Tuesday to force a House vote to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress after the first-term Republican pleaded not guilty last week to fraud charges.
North Carolina GOP overrides governor's veto of 12-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
North Carolina GOP overrides governor's veto of 12-week abortion ban
May 16 (UPI) -- North Carolina Republicans used their supermajority powers to quash Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a 12-week abortion ban Tuesday night.
Wells Fargo to pay $1B to settle shareholder lawsuit over fake accounts scandal
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Wells Fargo to pay $1B to settle shareholder lawsuit over fake accounts scandal
May 16 (UPI) -- Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a class action lawsuit for overstating its progress following the bank's fake accounts scandal nearly a decade ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Janet Yellen warns U.S. default would reverse 'hard-earned' economic progress
Janet Yellen warns U.S. default would reverse 'hard-earned' economic progress
Democrats to force House vote to expel George Santos from Congress
Democrats to force House vote to expel George Santos from Congress
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to send state law enforcement to Texas-Mexico border
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to send state law enforcement to Texas-Mexico border
Two U.K. poultry workers test positive for bird flu
Two U.K. poultry workers test positive for bird flu
Missouri terminates controversial rule limiting gender-affirming care
Missouri terminates controversial rule limiting gender-affirming care
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement