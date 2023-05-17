Biden honors nine, including two fallen NYPD officers, with Medal of Valor award

President Joe Biden honored nine public service officers with the Medal of Valor on Wednesday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden honored nine public service officers with Medals of Valor Wednesday morning at the White House. "These are some of the most meaningful things I do as president," Biden said during the ceremony before awarding the medals. "Knowing you, looking into your eyes, meeting your families, seeing your courage gives me so much hope for the country. You represent the very best of us. You represent the best of who we are as Americans. May God bless you all." Advertisement

The honorees included New York City Police Officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera, who were killed by a gunman last year while responding to a family dispute in Harlem. A third officer, Sumit Sulan, eventually shot and killed the gunman. He was also honored during the ceremony.

"They are the who and the what of law enforcement in this country should be," said Biden.

Biden also honored New York Fire Department Lt. Justin Hespeler, who rescued a baby from a burning apartment despite being given commands to leave the structure that was severely comprised by the blaze. Another FDNY member, Patrick Thornton, received an award for saving a man trapped under a capsized board off Staten Island. Retired FDNY Lt. Jason Hickey saved a man from drowning in the Harlem River.

Advertisement

Other honorees included Littleton Police Cpl. Jeffrey Farmer in Colorado, who saved his fellow officer in a shootout with a suspect; Clermont County Sheriff Deputy Bobby Hau Pham in Ohio, who saved a drowning woman whose car was sinking in a lake despite not knowing how to swim himself and Houston Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo, who disarmed a heavily armed man inside the city's popular and crowded Galleria Mall with his bare hands.

"The nine individuals we recognize have demonstrated extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty to save or protect another person's life," said Attorney General Merrick Garland, who introduced Biden at the ceremony. "They acted with great courage and at great risk to themselves."

The Medal of Valor, which was established by Congress and selected by the Justice Department from nominations around the country, is the highest honor given to public service officers nationally.