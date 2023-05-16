Trending
May 16, 2023 / 11:03 AM / Updated at 11:08 AM

Watch Live: Senate grills Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank executives

By Simon Druker
Executives from California's Silicon Valley Bank and New York's signature bank testified before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday about the failure of the two banks in March. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
May 16 (UPI) -- The Senate Banking Committee Tuesday morning started grilling executives of two failed banks over their sudden collapse and failures in March.

Committee Chairman Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, opened the hearing by questioning how California's Silicon Valley Bank and New York's Signature Bank managed to "fail so spectacularly" after both were closed by regulators in March.

"The simplest explanation is best. It is first and foremost the bankers' fault that the banks crashed. We know that federal and state bank officials repeatedly told managers and directors at your banks where there were problems, big problems. The kind of problems you can't ignore," said Brown.

"You never slowed down to make sure you were doing basic bank management."

Silicon Valley Bank became the first FDIC-insured bank to fail in more than two years when it was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection.

Just days later, New York's Signature Bank, a state-chartered, federal-insured crypto industry lender, became the second to be shut down by state regulators.

"Uninsured deposits at both banks reached over 90% of the deposits. That's about double the amount of Ohio banks," Brown told the committee Tuesday.

"We know your banks were fatally mismanaged, the next obvious question is why. Why did you let things get this bad? Why did you ignore the admonitions from regulators?

"The simple answer, the same answer we find to most big bank failures; because the executives were getting rich...Executives put short-term profits above everything else."

Brown took specific aim at former Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker, who will answer the committee's questions along with two other former executives later in the day.

"SVBA bank executives, including Mr. Becker, who is in front of us today, dumped millions of dollars in company stock in the days leading up to the crash," Brown told committee members.

"You were paying out bonuses until literally hours before regulators seized your assets."

Brown said the committee's goal is to "impose real accountability" on those most responsible for the multi-million-dollar collapses.

Related hearings are scheduled Wednesday and Thursday.

