Home Depot revises sales estimate for 2023, cites public's post-COVID changes

On Tuesday, Home Depot revised its forecast, saying its annual sales this year are expected to drop for the first time since 2009. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Home Depot reported Tuesday that its annual sales are expected to drop for the first time since 2009. The home-improvement chain changed its forecast from February, during which it had projected flat sales, to an outlook Tuesday that projects a decline of 2% to 5%, according to the Wall Street Journal. Advertisement

The company reported $37.26 billion in first-quarter revenue compared with $38.91 billion for last year's first quarter.

"After a three-year period of unprecedented growth for our sector, during which we grew sales by over $47 billion, we expected that fiscal 2023 would be a year of moderation for the home improvement market," said Home Depot CEO Ted Decker.

The retailer previously had benefited from a rise in home-improvement projects that were popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in an earnings call on Tuesday, Decker said inflation and high interest rates were hindering sales in Q1.

"What was newer in our observations this quarter is that while projects are still strong and [professional] project backlog is still elevated, the size of the projects are getting a bit smaller," said Decker.

The $3.87 billion in net income for the first quarter of 2023 marks an 8.5% decline from last year's figure of $4.23 billion.

In addition to falling short of last year's revenue, the $37.26 billion also falls below the estimated revenue of $38.28 billion that the company had forecast earlier.

In premarket trading on Tuesday, shares of Home Depot dropped by more than 2%.