CIA's new Telegram channel encourages Russians to share information

May 16 (UPI) -- The CIA announced Tuesday that it has set up a channel on the encrypted messaging service Telegram, and it hopes Russians will use it to share information with the agency.A day earlier, the agency also released a short video calling on Russians to provide information to U.S. officials through the channel.
The agency shared information about the video -- titled "Why I made contact with the CIA: my decision" -- in a tweet.
In the video, Russian actors can be heard explaining why they reached out to the CIA.
"People that surround you may not want to hear the truth, but we do. You aren't powerless, contact us via a safe method," the narrator says in Russian.