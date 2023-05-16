CIA's new Telegram channel encourages Russians to share information

The CIA has set up a channel on the encrypted messaging app Telegram. The agency also released a video encouraging Russians to reach out securely with information. Screenshot from CIA video

May 16 (UPI) -- The CIA announced Tuesday that it has set up a channel on the encrypted messaging service Telegram, and it hopes Russians will use it to share information with the agency. A day earlier, the agency also released a short video calling on Russians to provide information to U.S. officials through the channel. The agency shared information about the video -- titled "Why I made contact with the CIA: my decision" -- in a tweet. Advertisement Advertisement In the video, Russian actors can be heard explaining why they reached out to the CIA. "People that surround you may not want to hear the truth, but we do. You aren't powerless, contact us via a safe method," the narrator says in Russian.

The Telegram channel is called "Securely Contacting CIA" and had more than 7,000 subscribers Tuesday afternoon, though those numbers don't necessarily show the number of people reaching out to the CIA.

"Our global mission demands that individuals be able to reach out to the CIA securely from anywhere," the agency said. "This video shows fictionalized Russians making the difficult but important decision to secretly contact CIA."

The agency also stressed that any communication via Telegram would be securely encrypted.

The CIA has "a solemn duty to protect those who work with us around the world," the agency said in publicizing the Telegram channel. "If you're reaching out to CIA to share information about Russia, please do so securely via our portal on the dark web."

