Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 16, 2023 / 9:55 AM / Updated at 10:25 AM

President Joe Biden to meet again with lawmakers on raising debt ceiling

By A.L. Lee
1/2
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (L), R-Calif., meets with President Joe Biden (R) and other congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White Houe on May 9. They are set to resume discussions Tuesday on dealing with the nation's debt ceiling. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (L), R-Calif., meets with President Joe Biden (R) and other congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White Houe on May 9. They are set to resume discussions Tuesday on dealing with the nation's debt ceiling. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden plans to hold a second high-stakes meeting with congressional leaders Tuesday on raising the debt ceiling as negotiations remain deadlocked with a potentially catastrophic default weeks away.

The Oval Office meeting is set for 3 p.m., with Biden sitting down again with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. The group failed to reach common ground during a meeting May 9.

Advertisement

In an urgent letter to McCarthy on Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated that the United States was on course to default on its national debt as early as June 1.

"With additional information now available, I am writing to note that we still estimate that Treasury will likely no longer be able to satisfy all of the government's obligations if Congress has not acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by early June, and potentially as early as June 1," she wrote.

Advertisement

"Waiting until the last minute to suspend or increase the debt limit can cause serious harm to business and consumer confidence, raise short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and negatively impact the credit rating of the United States."

Last week, the Congressional Budget Office released a report noting that "if the debt limit remains unchanged, there is significant risk that at some point in the first two weeks of June, the government will no longer be able to pay all of its obligations."

Millions of people would be affected as government workers and Social Security recipients wouldn't get paid, while many consumers would find it increasingly difficult to qualify for credit, raising the chances for a recession.

RELATED As debt impasse lingers, U.S. consumers are increasingly nervous

A default could also undermine faith in the U.S. economy given the nation's ubiquitous standing in global trade.

The latest sit-down with Biden comes after a follow-up meeting scheduled for Friday was postponed to allow more time for McCarthy's staff to meet with White House aides on a potential compromise. Lawmakers involved in those talks indicated some movement was taking place behind the scenes.

Over the weekend, Biden said he was optimistic about the discussions, telling reporters, "I really think there's a desire on their part, as well as ours, to reach an agreement, and I think we'll be able to do it."

Advertisement

McCarthy indicated Monday he was not convinced.

"We're far apart," he said outside the Capitol. "It doesn't seem to me yet that they want a deal."

On Monday night, Biden posted some tweets to highlight some of the economic dangers ahead if Congress refused to act.

"A default on America's debt would be catastrophic for working families: 8 million jobs gone. A recession triggered. Retirement accounts devastated. Social Security checks delayed," Biden wrote. "It's beyond me why MAGA House Republicans would ever think this is an appropriate threat to make."

Biden and House Republicans remain split over paying the nation's debt through spending cuts, which the president has refused to go along with.

The president has said he wants to raise the debt ceiling without any conditions and negotiate spending cuts separately as part of the national budget plan. McCarthy has continued to express frustration with Biden since the House passed a bill in April that would slash federal programs to raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion over the next year.

Read More

Biden 'optimistic' on resolving debt ceiling impasse U.S. default would undermine world economy, says Yellen

Latest Headlines

Senate grills Silicon Valley, Signature executives over 'spectacular' bank collapses
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Senate grills Silicon Valley, Signature executives over 'spectacular' bank collapses
May 16 (UPI) -- The Senate Banking Committee Tuesday morning started grilling executives of two failed California banks over their sudden collapse and failures in March.
Russia says it has detained former U.S. embassy employee
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Russia says it has detained former U.S. embassy employee
May 16 (UPI) -- Russia said that it has detained and charged a former employee of the U.S. embassy in Vladivostok with espionage.
Fulton County DA rebuffs Trump's efforts to dismiss her from 2020 election probe
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Fulton County DA rebuffs Trump's efforts to dismiss her from 2020 election probe
May 16 (UPI) -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis called on a federal judge to reject efforts by former President Donald Trump to dismiss her from an investigation into his alleged interference in the 2020 election.
Elon Musk subpoenaed in lawsuit against JPMorgan, Jeffrey Epstein
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk subpoenaed in lawsuit against JPMorgan, Jeffrey Epstein
May 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Virgin Islands subpoenaed Elon Musk on Monday asking for documents related to JPMorgan Chase in its case against the bank giant and late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Prosecutors move to drop remaining conspiracy charges against Gillum
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Prosecutors move to drop remaining conspiracy charges against Gillum
May 16 (UPI) -- Nearly five years after a federal probe helped derail Andrew Gillum's campaign for Florida governor against Ron DeSantis, prosecutors moved to drop the most serious charges after a jury earlier this month acquitted him o
White House to boost training for jobs created under Biden agenda
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House to boost training for jobs created under Biden agenda
May 16 (UPI) -- The administration will announce a new initiative to increase access to high-quality job training and career opportunities that have been created under President Joe Biden's legislative agenda.
White House releases financial disclosures for Biden, Harris
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House releases financial disclosures for Biden, Harris
May 16 (UPI) -- The White House has released the 2022 financial disclosure reports for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, showing little change in their sources in income over the previous year.
Massachusetts man charged with spying for China
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Massachusetts man charged with spying for China
May 16 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man has been charged with spying for China on accusations that he sent the Asian nation information on Chinese dissidents as well as other people and organizations in the Boston area.
Rudy Giuliani sued for $10M for alleged sexual harassment, wage theft
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani sued for $10M for alleged sexual harassment, wage theft
May 16 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani is facing a $10 million sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former business associate who accuses the former New York City mayor of "unlawful abuses of power" and "wide-ranging sexual assault."
U.S. imposes visa bans over interference in Nigeria's general election
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. imposes visa bans over interference in Nigeria's general election
May 15 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden on Monday announced it was imposing visa restrictions against specific individuals it accuses of interfering in Nigeria's most recent general election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. releases nuclear warhead stats, presses Russia on New START Treaty
U.S. releases nuclear warhead stats, presses Russia on New START Treaty
Supreme Court says Alabama inmate can be killed by untested nitrogen hypoxia
Supreme Court says Alabama inmate can be killed by untested nitrogen hypoxia
Rep. Lauren Boebert reintroduces bill to repeal bipartisan gun reform laws
Rep. Lauren Boebert reintroduces bill to repeal bipartisan gun reform laws
U.S. gasoline prices staying lower for longer
U.S. gasoline prices staying lower for longer
U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks
U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement