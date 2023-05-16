Trending
May 16, 2023 / 9:54 AM

Elon Musk subpoenaed in lawsuit against JPMorgan, Jeffrey Epstein

By Clyde Hughes
The U.S. Virgin Islands subpoenaed billionaire Elon Musk for documents related to alleged communications between him and Jeffery Epstein regarding JPMorgan Chase bank. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Virgin Islands subpoenaed Elon Musk asking for documents related to JPMorgan Chase in its case against the bank giant and late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

A court filing Monday said the subpoena ordered Musk to turn over any documents showing communication involving him, JPMorgan and Epstein as well as any documents "reflecting or regarding Epstein's involvement in human trafficking and/or his procurement of girls or women for consensual sex."

The Virgin Islands is currently suing JPMorgan for allegedly enabling and benefiting from Epstein's trafficking of young women to his private island in the territory to be abused by him and others.

Island prosecutors said while Musk is not suspected of any wrongdoing with Epstein, they believe he may have been a high-net-worth individual whom Epstein may have "referred or attempted to refer" to the bank as a client.

In a tweet responding to a report on the subpoena, Musk described the suggestion of links between himself and Epstein as "idiotic."

"That cretin never advised me on anything whatsoever," he wrote.

The Virgin Islands government hired an investigative firm to track down Musk to serve him since they had a difficult time obtaining an address for the billionaire.

"The government contacted Mr. Musk's counsel via email to ask if he would be authorized to accept service on Mr. Musk's behalf in this matter but did not receive a response confirming or denying his authority," said the government's filing to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

JPMorgan has denied the Virgin Islands' charges and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is scheduled to be deposed in a pair of civil cases scrutinizing the bank's relationship with Epstein beginning May 26. One woman who alleges she was abused by Epstein has filed a similar lawsuit against JPMorgan.

Epstein died of suicide in 2019 in the Manhattan Correctional Center where he was being held on sex trafficking charges. Epstein, who owned a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, had been held without bail on claims of trafficking girls as young as age 14 in the early 2000s.

