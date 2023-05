The White House on Monday released the financial disclosures of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- The White House has released the 2022 financial disclosure reports for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, showing little change in their sources in income over the previous year. The report on the president, which covers the income of both Joe Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, states he earned between $2,501 and $5,000 for his 2017 memoir Promise Me, Dad. A year previous, the president earned between $15,001 and $50,000 in royalties for the book. Advertisement

Jill Biden earned between $5,001 and $15,000 in royalties for penning the 2020 picture book Joey -- The Story of Joe Biden, and between $201 and $1,000 for her 2012 picture book Don't Forget, and God Bless Our Troops. During the previous year, she earned less than $201 in royalties for the first book and between $15,001 and $50,000 for the second.

The document also states the presidential couple had assets valued at between $1.09 million and $2.57 million. They also owed between $250,000 and $500,000 on a mortgage for their personal residence and between $45,000 and $150,000 for other personal loans.

The disclosure was made by the White House about a month after it released the tax returns for the Bidens, showing they earned a combined $579,514 last year.

The report on the vice president, which included the income of her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, showd she earned more than $41,000 in royalties for her book The Truths We Hold, less than $201 for Smart on Crime: A Prosecutor's Solution for making the Streets Safer and more than $40,000 for her picture book Superheroes Are Everywhere.