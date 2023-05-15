Trending
May 15, 2023 / 4:49 PM

No motive disclosed after New Mexico shooting kills 3, injures 2 police officers

By Simon Druker

May 15 (UPI) -- At least three people are dead and two police officers wounded after a shooting late Monday morning in Farmington, N.M.

A gunman shot "multiple" people in the city of 46,000 people in San Juan County, the Farmington Police Department confirmed in a statement on Facebook.

At least three of those people have died, while officers "confronted (the suspect) on scene," shooting and killing the gunman.

A Farmington police officer and New Mexico State Police officer were both injured and taken to a local hospital. Both were listed in stable condition following the incident.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at schools in the area, which was lifted shortly after 1 p.m. MDT.

Investigators said they are not yet aware of any motive and have yet to release the suspect's name.

Police said there are no other known threats to the public.

Agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives later joined the Farmington Police Department, San Juan County Sheriff's Office, and New Mexico State Police in the investigation.

Farmington is about 30 miles south of the state's border with Colorado, and 50 miles east of the Arizona state border.

