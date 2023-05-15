Trending
May 15, 2023 / 8:25 PM

Rep. Lauren Boebert reintroduces bill to repeal bipartisan gun reform laws

By Joe Fisher
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert introduced a bill Monday that would repeal several bipartisan gun-safety reform measures, including actions taken in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert introduced a bill Monday that would repeal several bipartisan gun-safety reform measures, including actions taken in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Boebert's "Shall Not Be Infringed Act" would strip a number of gun reform measures Democrats and Republicans agreed upon during the 117th legislative session, which Boebert considers "Second Amendment infringement." This includes the use of extreme risk protection orders and background checks for convicted domestic abusers, which were enacted in the Safer Communities Act in 2022.

The bill also aims to cut the budget for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives by more than $14 million and cuts its 14.1% budget increase that was approved in the 2023 Appropriations Omnibus.

Boebert said data shows gun-safety reform "does not decrease gun violence," though she did not cite the data to which she inferred.

"I unapologetically support the Second Amendment. No amount of gun control will ever eliminate evil in our society, and unsurprisingly, the data has shown time and again that gun control does not decrease gun violence," she said in a statement.

"Just look at Chicago or New York, where gun control has created criminal safe havens since evildoers know their victims will be unarmed. It is ironic that the same people who are calling to defund the police also want to leave everyday Americans defenseless. I will always stand against this nonsense and stand for law-abiding Americans and the Constitution."

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 17.8 people per 100,000 population die from gun violence every year. That is one death more per 100,000 than the state of Illinois and more than three times higher than the state of New York.

On July 14, 2022, Boebert introduced the same bill in an attempt to repeal the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. No action was taken on the bill.

