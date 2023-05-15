Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 15, 2023 / 11:58 PM

U.S. imposes visa bans over interference in Nigeria's general election

By Darryl Coote
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday announced visa restrictions on those accused of interfering in Nigeria's general election, which was held in February. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday announced visa restrictions on those accused of interfering in Nigeria's general election, which was held in February. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden on Monday announced it was imposing visa restrictions against specific individuals it accuses of interfering in Nigeria's most recent general election.

State Secretary Antony Blinken did not identify those blacklisted from entering the United States, but said in a statement that they "have been involved in intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote results and other activity that undermines Nigeria's democratic process."

Advertisement

He added that the punitive measures target specific, unnamed individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people or their government as a whole.

Nigerians elected Bola Ahmed Tinubu president during the Feb. 25 election that was marked by complaints of voter suppression and intimidation.

The European Union, which sent an observation mission to the African nation to monitor the contest, said in a statement following the election that "obstruction and organized violence limited the free expression of the will of the voters."

Advertisement

It also said that a lack of transparency and operational failures reduce trust in the process amid a "very challenging environment."

RELATED American Amy Pope to be first woman to run U.N. migration agency

Blinken said Monday that the United States is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in the African nation and around the world.

"The decision to take steps to impose visa restrictions reflects the continued commitment of the United States to support Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and the rule of law," he said.

RELATED Questions remain year after journalist Shireen Abu Akleh killed in West Bank

Read More

Int'l Religious Freedom Report calls out violations in China, Iran, India

Latest Headlines

U.S. releases nuclear warhead stats, presses Russia on New START Treaty
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. releases nuclear warhead stats, presses Russia on New START Treaty
May 15 (UPI) -- The United States released statistics on the size of its nuclear weapons arsenal Monday as it tries to coerce Russia to live up its New START Treaty obligations.
3M fires longtime executive for 'inappropriate personal conduct'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
3M fires longtime executive for 'inappropriate personal conduct'
May 15 (UPI) -- Manufacturer 3M announced Monday it has fired Michael Vale, the company's group president and chief business and country officer, for "inappropriate personal conduct."
Indianapolis police sergeant pleads guilty to kicking handcuffed man in face
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Indianapolis police sergeant pleads guilty to kicking handcuffed man in face
May 15 (UPI) -- An Indianapolis police sergeant pleaded guilty to felony charges on Monday after being caught on body camera kicking a handcuffed man in the face in 2021.
Rep. Lauren Boebert reintroduces bill to repeal bipartisan gun reform laws
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rep. Lauren Boebert reintroduces bill to repeal bipartisan gun reform laws
May 15 (UPI) -- Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert introduced a bill Monday that would repeal several bipartisan gun-safety reform measures, including actions taken in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
Study finds Camp Lejeune vets at much higher risk for Parkinson's disease
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Study finds Camp Lejeune vets at much higher risk for Parkinson's disease
May 15 (UPI) -- U.S. military personnel serving at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, had a much higher risk of developing Parkinson's disease, according to a new study published Monday.
Special counsel blasts FBI over its 2016 Trump-Russia election probe
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Special counsel blasts FBI over its 2016 Trump-Russia election probe
May 15 (UPI) -- A special counsel says the FBI should not have conducted its investigation into allegations that Donald Trump conspired with Russia during the 2016 election.
Suspect in custody after Virginia lawmaker's staff attacked by man with bat
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Suspect in custody after Virginia lawmaker's staff attacked by man with bat
May 15 (UPI) -- Two congressional staffers for Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., are recovering after a man, armed with a metal baseball bat, attacked them Monday at the congressman's district office in Fairfax, Va.
AAA forecasts third-busiest Memorial Day for travelers since 2000
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
AAA forecasts third-busiest Memorial Day for travelers since 2000
May 15 (UPI) -- Americans are gearing up for what is expected to be the third-busiest Memorial Day long weekend for travel since 2000, according to data released Monday by AAA.
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law banning funding for higher-ed diversity efforts
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law banning funding for higher-ed diversity efforts
May 15 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed three education bills into law Monday, including one that bans higher learning institutions from giving state or federal funding to programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.
No motive disclosed after New Mexico shooting kills 3, injures 2 police officers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
No motive disclosed after New Mexico shooting kills 3, injures 2 police officers
May 15 (UPI) -- At least three civilians are dead and two police officers wounded after a shooting late Monday morning in Farmington, N.M.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court says Alabama inmate can be killed by untested nitrogen hypoxia
Supreme Court says Alabama inmate can be killed by untested nitrogen hypoxia
Thai opposition parties agree to form coalition government after shocking victory
Thai opposition parties agree to form coalition government after shocking victory
Groundbreaking Calif. politician Gloria Molina dies following cancer battle
Groundbreaking Calif. politician Gloria Molina dies following cancer battle
U.S. gasoline prices staying lower for longer
U.S. gasoline prices staying lower for longer
China sentences 78-year-old U.S. citizen to life in prison on espionage charges
China sentences 78-year-old U.S. citizen to life in prison on espionage charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement