U.S. imposes visa bans over interference in Nigeria's general election

May 15 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden on Monday announced it was imposing visa restrictions against specific individuals it accuses of interfering in Nigeria's most recent general election.
State Secretary Antony Blinken did not identify those blacklisted from entering the United States, but said in a statement that they "have been involved in intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote results and other activity that undermines Nigeria's democratic process."