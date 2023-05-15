U.S. imposes visa bans over interference in Nigeria's general election

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday announced visa restrictions on those accused of interfering in Nigeria's general election, which was held in February. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden on Monday announced it was imposing visa restrictions against specific individuals it accuses of interfering in Nigeria's most recent general election. State Secretary Antony Blinken did not identify those blacklisted from entering the United States, but said in a statement that they "have been involved in intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote results and other activity that undermines Nigeria's democratic process." Advertisement

He added that the punitive measures target specific, unnamed individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people or their government as a whole.

We have imposed visa restrictions on specific individuals who undermined the democratic process during Nigeria's 2023 elections. We remain committed to supporting Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and rule of law.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 15, 2023

Nigerians elected Bola Ahmed Tinubu president during the Feb. 25 election that was marked by complaints of voter suppression and intimidation.

The European Union, which sent an observation mission to the African nation to monitor the contest, said in a statement following the election that "obstruction and organized violence limited the free expression of the will of the voters."

It also said that a lack of transparency and operational failures reduce trust in the process amid a "very challenging environment."

Blinken said Monday that the United States is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in the African nation and around the world.

"The decision to take steps to impose visa restrictions reflects the continued commitment of the United States to support Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and the rule of law," he said.