May 15, 2023 / 1:24 AM

Mayorkas: Border encounters dropped 50% after Title 42's end

By Darryl Coote
Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said Sunday that in the two days since Title 42 ended there have been a 50% drop in encounters at the southern border. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said Sunday that in the two days since Title 42 ended there have been a 50% drop in encounters at the southern border. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- There has been a 50% drop in encounters at the U.S. southern border in the two days following the end of Title 42, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, despite worries of a migrant surge following the expiration of the COVID-19-era health measure.

Title 42, which was instituted in March 2020 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under the previous Trump administration, has been used to rapidly expel more than 2.8 million migrants and asylum seekers.

The measure expired midnight Thursday, but leading up to its end, there was raising concerns that a return to the Title 8 immigration policy would lead to a flood of migrants and asylum seekers attempting to enter the United States.

However, Mayorkas told Jonathan Karl on ABC's This Week on Sunday that such a surge has yet to be seen.

"In fact, over the past two days, the United States border patrol has seen an approximately 50% drop in the number of people encountered at our southern border as compared to the numbers earlier this week before Title 42 came to an end," he said.

Mayorkas credited the drop to the administration of President Joe Biden, which in the lead up to Title 42's expiration initiated a slew measures -- some controversial -- at stemming the potential increase.

"We have been preparing for this transition for months and months, and we've been executing our plan accordingly," Mayorkas said.

The plan includes expanding the number of legal pathways to enter the United States while increasingly penalties for those who don't use them.

"We have to incentivize the use of the lawful pathways and disincentivize placing people's lives in the hands of smugglers, and we are doing that," he said.

Among the moves taken by the Biden administration include Wednesday's finalization of a new rule that critics describe as an asylum ban.

Unveiled in January, the rule allows the United States to presume migrants attempting to enter the United States are ineligible for asylum if they do not use lawful pathways of entry.

The presumption of ineligibility will bar entry to all those who travel to the Untied States without receiving authorization to do so, as well as those who do not schedule the time and place of their arrival via the Customs and Border Protection One smartphone application.

Those who cannot use the app must must establish that they could not access it due to significant technical failure. If they had traveled through a third country to reach the United States, they most show that they had applied and were rejected for asylum in that nation.

The rule also permits the United States to remove people who do not establish a reasonable fear of persecution or torture in the country of removal.

Migrants processed under Title 8 found inadmissible due to irregular immigration could be banned from re-entry for five years with potential criminal prosecution for repeated attempts to cross the border.

Mayorkas told Karl that since Title 42's expiration, thousands of people have already been removed under Title 8.

He also pushed back at the notion that it is an asylum ban.

"President Biden has led the greatest expansions of lawful pathways ever," Mayorkas said. "What our rule provides is that an individual must access those lawful pathways that we have made available to them. If they have not, then they must have sought relief in one of the countries through which they have traveled and been denied."

And if they haven't done either, it's not a ban on asylum, but they have a higher threshold of proof that they have to meet. That is a resumption of ineligibility that can be overcome," he said.

"It is not a ban."

