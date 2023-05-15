Trending
U.S. News
May 15, 2023 / 11:01 PM

3M fires longtime executive for 'inappropriate personal conduct'

By Sheri Walsh
Manufacturer 3M announced Monday it has fired Michael Vale, the company’s group president and chief business and country officer, for “inappropriate personal conduct.” Photo courtesy of 3M
May 15 (UPI) -- Manufacturer 3M announced Monday it has fired Michael Vale, the company's group president and chief business and country officer, for "inappropriate personal conduct."

Vale, who worked at 3M for more than 30 years, was terminated "for cause from the company, effective May 12," 3M said in a release.

The dismissal is due to "inappropriate personal conduct and violation of company policy, unrelated to the company's operations and financial performance," 3M said.

Vale was promoted to his current role just last month. He was put in charge of three of the company's four business groups, including safety and industrial, transportation and electronics and consumer with a focus on customer operations, country governance and emerging markets.

Vale's promotion last month came at the same time 3M cut 6,000 jobs to offset declining sales following its exit from Russia last year over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

While the company did not go into any detail regarding Vale's termination, it said it took "immediate action" once the violation was verified.

The leaders of all three divisions overseen by Vale will now report to 3M chairman and chief executive officer Mike Roman.

3M, which manufactures Post-it Notes, tape, surgical masks and other industrial products, said it has begun the search for Vale's successor.

