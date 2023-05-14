2 dead, 5 wounded in Arizona shooting

May 14 (UPI) -- Police in Arizona on Sunday were looking for suspects after seven people, many teenagers, were shot, including two fatally, the night previous.

The shooting in Yuma, located near Arizona's southwestern border with Mexico, was reported to police shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, with officers arriving at the 3800 block of S J Edward Drive to find multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Advertisement

The Yuma Police Department said in a statement that victims were all male between the ages of 15 to 20. Those deceased were identified only as a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man.

The 19-year-old was transported prior to the officers' arrival to the Yuma Regional Medical Center, with the 20-year-old having been transported via ambulance. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

A third victim, a 16-year-old boy, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Phoenix, police said, adding the other gunshot victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

"This is an active investigation, and no suspects are in custody at the time of this press release," the Yuma Police Department said Sunday.

Police are asking the public for assistance and have offered a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Advertisement

According to The Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 216 mass shootings, which are defined as shootings with four or more victims, in the United States so far this year.