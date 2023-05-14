Advertisement
U.S. News
May 14, 2023 / 10:34 PM

2 dead, 5 wounded in Arizona shooting

By Darryl Coote

May 14 (UPI) -- Police in Arizona on Sunday were looking for suspects after seven people, many teenagers, were shot, including two fatally, the night previous.

The shooting in Yuma, located near Arizona's southwestern border with Mexico, was reported to police shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, with officers arriving at the 3800 block of S J Edward Drive to find multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Advertisement

The Yuma Police Department said in a statement that victims were all male between the ages of 15 to 20. Those deceased were identified only as a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man.

The 19-year-old was transported prior to the officers' arrival to the Yuma Regional Medical Center, with the 20-year-old having been transported via ambulance. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

A third victim, a 16-year-old boy, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Phoenix, police said, adding the other gunshot victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

"This is an active investigation, and no suspects are in custody at the time of this press release," the Yuma Police Department said Sunday.

Police are asking the public for assistance and have offered a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Advertisement

According to The Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 216 mass shootings, which are defined as shootings with four or more victims, in the United States so far this year.

Read More

Police arrest Md. man in stolen 5-ton military vehicle after highway chase Police say boyfriend killed Texas woman out of revenge for abortion Lori Vallow found guilty of murdering her two children

Latest Headlines

Foreign Affairs Committee chairman says he doubts U.S. debt default coming June 1
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Committee chairman says he doubts U.S. debt default coming June 1
May 14 (UPI) -- House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said Sunday he does not think the United States will default on its debt.
On anniversary of mass shootings, Biden continues to urge gun-safety reform
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
On anniversary of mass shootings, Biden continues to urge gun-safety reform
May 14 (UPI) -- On the one-year anniversary of two major mass shootings in the United States, President Joe Biden outlined a series of actions that his administration will take, or has taken, to reduce gun violence.
Calif. Gov. Newsom revises budget to address $32B revenue shortfall
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Calif. Gov. Newsom revises budget to address $32B revenue shortfall
May 13 (UPI) -- Facing difficult choices, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has amended his proposed 2023-2024 budget to account for a larger-than-anticipated $32 billion revenue shortfall.
N.C. Gov. Cooper vetoes 12-week abortion ban despite override threat
U.S. News // 1 day ago
N.C. Gov. Cooper vetoes 12-week abortion ban despite override threat
May 13 (UPI) -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday vetoed a 12-week abortion ban passed by the state Legislature despite the likelihood his move will be overridden.
Police arrest Md. man in stolen 5-ton military vehicle after highway chase
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police arrest Md. man in stolen 5-ton military vehicle after highway chase
May 13 (UPI) -- A man was in custody Saturday in Maryland after allegedly stealing a 5-ton military vehicle from a private residence and leading police on a chase down an interstate highway, causing several crashes.
Police say boyfriend killed Texas woman out of revenge for abortion
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police say boyfriend killed Texas woman out of revenge for abortion
May 13 (UPI) -- Police investigating the shooting death of a Texas woman this week say the killing was an act of revenge for her having an abortion.
Cities on guard despite end of Title 42 not producing migrant surge as expected
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Cities on guard despite end of Title 42 not producing migrant surge as expected
May 12 (UPI) -- The end of Title 42 has not led to a surge in migrants to the border so far, Biden administration officials said on Friday.
Newest U.S. Navy destroyer to honor 'trailblazing' nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Newest U.S. Navy destroyer to honor 'trailblazing' nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee
May 12 (UPI) -- The United States Navy will commission the new Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee, which is named for the first woman awarded the Navy Cross, in a ceremony in Key West Saturday.
Mark Pomerantz says little to House committee probing Donald Trump prosecution
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Mark Pomerantz says little to House committee probing Donald Trump prosecution
May 12 (UPI) -- Former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz appeared before the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee on Friday, to take questions about the investigation into President Donald Trump's hush money payments.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ready to legalize adult-use marijuana
U.S. News // 2 days ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ready to legalize adult-use marijuana
May 12 (UPI) -- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has ended has opposition to legalizing adult-use marijuana. He said Friday the majority of state residents support legalization and he's ready to sign a bill supporting recreational use.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia says 2 senior officers have died in eastern Ukraine
Russia says 2 senior officers have died in eastern Ukraine
Polls signal close race in Turkish election
Polls signal close race in Turkish election
Thailand opposition party surges to stunning lead in preliminary vote count
Thailand opposition party surges to stunning lead in preliminary vote count
'Nightmare scenario' as hundreds of thousands of refugees in path of cyclone
'Nightmare scenario' as hundreds of thousands of refugees in path of cyclone
Starvation cult deaths in Kenya surpass 200 as 600 remain missing
Starvation cult deaths in Kenya surpass 200 as 600 remain missing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement