U.S. News
May 13, 2023

Police say boyfriend killed Texas woman out of revenge for abortion

By Patrick Hilsman

May 13 (UPI) -- Investigators looking into the shooting death of a Texas woman this week say the killing was an act of revenge for her having an abortion.

The victim, 26-year-old Gabriella Gonzalez, had just returned to Dallas after travelling to Colorado to have an abortion and investigators say her boyfriend, Harold Lavance Thompson, 22, shot her dead Wednesday morning, according to arrest warrant affidavits obtained by CNN and the Dallas Morning News.

The affidavits revealed that Gonzalez "went to Colorado to get an abortion and returned the night before. It is believed that the suspect was the father of the child. The suspect did not want the complainant to get an abortion."

Investigators said Thompson was captured on surveillance footage arguing with Gonzalez near a gas station and choking her. Gonzalez was able to break free but was shot in the head as she fled, police said. Thompson then fired several shots into Gonzalez as she lay on the ground.

Thompson was taken into custody and charged with murder, impeding breath or circulation and assault of a family member.

Additionally, there was "an active family violence strangulation warrant" against Thompson for which "Gonzalez was the victim."

Gonzalez's mother told KXAS-TV that Thompson had been abusive.

"I looked at her beaten, he no longer let her talk to anyone, he took everything from her," she said.

Gonzalez's funeral will be held on Monday.

Latest Headlines

Police arrest Md. man in stolen 5-ton military vehicle after highway chase
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Police arrest Md. man in stolen 5-ton military vehicle after highway chase
May 13 (UPI) -- A man was in custody Saturday in Maryland after allegedly stealing a 5-ton military vehicle from a private residence and leading police on a chase down an interstate highway, causing several crashes.
Cities on guard despite end of Title 42 not producing migrant surge as expected
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Cities on guard despite end of Title 42 not producing migrant surge as expected
May 12 (UPI) -- The end of Title 42 has not led to a surge in migrants to the border so far, Biden administration officials said on Friday.
Newest U.S. Navy destroyer to honor 'trailblazing' nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Newest U.S. Navy destroyer to honor 'trailblazing' nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee
May 12 (UPI) -- The United States Navy will commission the new Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee, which is named for the first woman awarded the Navy Cross, in a ceremony in Key West Saturday.
Mark Pomerantz says little to House committee probing Donald Trump prosecution
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Mark Pomerantz says little to House committee probing Donald Trump prosecution
May 12 (UPI) -- Former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz appeared before the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee on Friday, to take questions about the investigation into President Donald Trump's hush money payments.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ready to legalize adult-use marijuana
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ready to legalize adult-use marijuana
May 12 (UPI) -- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has ended has opposition to legalizing adult-use marijuana. He said Friday the majority of state residents support legalization and he's ready to sign a bill supporting recreational use.
Lori Vallow found guilty of murdering her two children
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Lori Vallow found guilty of murdering her two children
May 12 (UPI) -- Idaho mother Lori Vallow was found guilty of murdering her two children on Friday and now faces up to life in prison without parole.
Honduran teen migrant dies in U.S. custody in Florida
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Honduran teen migrant dies in U.S. custody in Florida
May 12 (UPI) -- An unaccompanied 17-year-old Honduran migrant has died in U.S. government custody, according to the Honduran government. Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza died in a shelter in Safety Harbor, Fla.
Elon Musk announces Linda Yaccarino as incoming Twitter CEO
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Elon Musk announces Linda Yaccarino as incoming Twitter CEO
May 12 (UPI) -- Current Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk announced Friday that Linda Yaccarino will take over as CEO.
Biden's Federal Reserve nominee Adriana Kugler would be first Latina to serve
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Biden's Federal Reserve nominee Adriana Kugler would be first Latina to serve
May 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced his nominees to the Federal Reserve on Friday, including Adriana Kugler, who would become the first Latina to serve on the board.
Daniel Penny charged with manslaughter in NYC subway death, released on bail
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Daniel Penny charged with manslaughter in NYC subway death, released on bail
May 12 (UPI) -- Daniel Penny, the man who choked Jordan Neely to death on a New York City subway train, was charged Friday with
