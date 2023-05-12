Trending
U.S. News
May 12, 2023 / 12:16 PM

As debt impasse lingers, U.S. consumers are increasingly nervous

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
U.S. President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy at the Friends of Ireland Caucus St. Patrick's Day Luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington in March. The leaders on Friday called off a meeting on the debt ceiling, sparking fears about the possible fate of the global economy. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
U.S. President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy at the Friends of Ireland Caucus St. Patrick's Day Luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington in March. The leaders on Friday called off a meeting on the debt ceiling, sparking fears about the possible fate of the global economy. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- U.S. consumers are growing increasingly anxious about the economy as negative news persists on everything from the standoff over the debt ceiling to inflation, a survey from the University of Michigan found.

The Surveys of Consumers from the University of Michigan broadcast an index that shows mounting pessimism. The index of consumer sentiment for May was 57.5, down from 63.5 for April and 1.2% worse than this time last year.

Joanne Hsu, the director of the survey, said the month-on-month decline of 9% followed a 23% decline in optimism about the forward trajectory indicated in the university's April report.

"While current incoming macroeconomic data show no sign of recession, consumers' worries about the economy escalated in May alongside the proliferation of negative news about the economy, including the debt crisis standoff," she said.

RELATED New York Fed: U.S. consumer confidence declined in April

President Joe Biden and top congressional leaders postponed a second planned meeting on raising the debt ceiling that was expected on Friday, as the nation faces economic chaos if a deal isn't reached by June.

The president has said he wants to raise the debt ceiling without any conditions and negotiate spending cuts as part of the national budget plan, while House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has continued to express frustration with Biden since the House passed a bill in April that would slash federal programs to raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion over the next year.

The Congressional Budget Office on Friday said that if there's no resolution, "there is a significant risk that at some point in the first two weeks of June, the government will no longer be able to pay all of its obligations."

RELATED Mortgage applications slump despite lower rates

Should that happen, it would have profound ramifications for the global economy given the importance of the U.S. dollar in trade.

Elsewhere, while the price for all consumer goods dipped below 5%, after lingering around 9% last June, so-called core inflation, which strips out food and energy prices, remains stubbornly high at 5.5% annually.

Both measures are above 2% target rate set by the Federal Reserve, suggesting even more tightening may be needed to cool the economy.

RELATED U.S. inflation remains above Fed's target rate

"Throughout the current inflationary episode, consumers have shown resilience under strong labor markets, but their anticipation of a recession will lead them to pull back when signs of weakness emerge," Hsu added. "If policymakers fail to resolve the debt ceiling crisis, these dismal views over the economy will exacerbate the dire economic consequences of default."

Latest Headlines

Daniel Penny to be arraigned on manslaughter in subway choking death of Jordan Neely
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Daniel Penny to be arraigned on manslaughter in subway choking death of Jordan Neely
May 12 (UPI) -- Daniel Penny, the man who choked Jordan Neely to death on a New York City subway train, is to be arraigned Friday afternoon on second-degree manslaughter charges.
Autonomy founder Mike Lynch extradited to U.S. on fraud charges
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Autonomy founder Mike Lynch extradited to U.S. on fraud charges
May 12 (UPI) -- Mike Lynch, a tech tycoon dubbed "Britain's Bill Gates" has been extradited to the United States to face criminal charges related to the $11 billion sale of his company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard.
Biden, congressional leaders postpone second meeting on debt ceiling
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden, congressional leaders postpone second meeting on debt ceiling
May 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden agreed to postpone a Friday meeting with top lawmakers to allow more time for a potential compromise on the debt ceiling, with signs pointing to another sit-down in the Oval Office early next week.
Gasoline prices stable as demand is balanced by lower oil prices
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gasoline prices stable as demand is balanced by lower oil prices
May 12 (UPI) -- Much like crude oil prices, the retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is at something of a standstill given competing economic trends, analysis finds.
Biden administration launches applications for $500M 'Tech Hubs' program
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden administration launches applications for $500M 'Tech Hubs' program
May 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday opened applications for grants to bolster tech development throughout the United States.
Police capture one of two Philadelphia inmates who escaped from jail
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Police capture one of two Philadelphia inmates who escaped from jail
May 12 (UPI) -- One of two inmates who escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center early this week has been taken into police custody, authorities said.
Las Vegas man faces nearly 100 charges over California church shooting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Las Vegas man faces nearly 100 charges over California church shooting
May 11 (UPI) -- A 69-year-old Las Vegas man accused of committing a mass shooting at a Southern California church last spring has been indicted on nearly 100 counts, including dozens of hate crime charges.
Trump files notice to appeal liability verdict in E. Jean Carroll case
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump files notice to appeal liability verdict in E. Jean Carroll case
May 11 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Thursday filed notice to appeal the verdict of a federal court jury finding him liable for sexual battery and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll.
Grand Rapids, Mich., schools ban backpacks after 4th confiscated gun
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Grand Rapids, Mich., schools ban backpacks after 4th confiscated gun
May 11 (UPI) -- Public school district officials in Grand Rapids, Mich., say they have banned students from wearing backpacks following the fourth confiscation of a firearm so far this school year. 
Man to be charged with manslaughter in New York City subway killing
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Man to be charged with manslaughter in New York City subway killing
May 11 (UPI) -- The man who killed Jordan Neely with a chokehold on a New York City subway last week will face charges.
