U.S. News
May 12, 2023 / 4:18 PM / Updated at 5:40 PM

Newest U.S. Navy destroyer to honor 'trailblazing' nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee

By Patrick Hilsman
The U.S. Navy will commission the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee in a ceremony in Key West Saturday. The vessel is named for a nurse who served as superintendent of the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps during WWI and who later earned a Navy Cross citation. Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy
May 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy will commission the new Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee in a ceremony in Key West Saturday.

The ship, designated DDG-123, will be the second U.S. Navy vessel named for the Canadian-born nurse who in 1908 was one of the first 20 female nurses in the Navy in a group that later came to be known as the "Sacred Twenty." She later served as superintendent of the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps in the first world war.

For her contributions to military nursing, Higbee was the first woman to receive the Navy Cross citation.

The vessel, which was christened on April 24, 2021, at the Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss., will be able to carry more than 90 missiles and is designed for multiple combat roles, including anti-aircraft warfare, surface to surface warfare, long-range cruise missile strikes, and anti-submarine warfare.

Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner, the current director of the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps, will deliver opening remarks at Saturday's ceremony, which is slated to kick off at 10 a.m. EDT and is being streamed live.

Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J., a member of the House Armed Services Committee, also will deliver remarks, along with Naval Secretary Carlos Del Toro, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday, and Key West Mayor Teri Johnstone

The USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee's sponsors, Louisa Dixon, Virginia Munford, and R. Pickett Wilson, will attend the ceremony.

"Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee was ahead of her time, from being one of the first members of the Navy Nurse Corps, to being its second [U.S. Navy] superintendent, to being the first woman to earn the Navy Cross," said Del Torro.

"I am confident that the crew who will sail USS Leah Sutcliffe Higbee will continue to honor and embody her trailblazing journey," he said.

The previous vessel bearing Higbee's name, the Gearing-class destroyer USS Higbee, was commissioned in January 1945.

This story has been revised to reflect that the new ship is a guided missile destroyer.

Latest Headlines

Mark Pomerantz says little to House committee probing Donald Trump prosecution
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Mark Pomerantz says little to House committee probing Donald Trump prosecution
May 12 (UPI) -- Former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz appeared before the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee on Friday, to take questions about the investigation into President Donald Trump's hush money payments.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ready to legalize adult-use marijuana
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ready to legalize adult-use marijuana
May 12 (UPI) -- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has ended has opposition to legalizing adult-use marijuana. He said Friday the majority of state residents support legalization and he's ready to sign a bill supporting recreational use.
Lori Vallow found guilty of murdering her two children
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lori Vallow found guilty of murdering her two children
May 12 (UPI) -- Idaho mother Lori Vallow was found guilty of murdering her two children on Friday and now faces up to life in prison without parole.
Honduran teen migrant dies in U.S. custody in Florida
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Honduran teen migrant dies in U.S. custody in Florida
May 12 (UPI) -- An unaccompanied 17-year-old Honduran migrant has died in U.S. government custody, according to the Honduran government. Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza died in a shelter in Safety Harbor, Fla.
Elon Musk announces Linda Yaccarino as incoming Twitter CEO
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Elon Musk announces Linda Yaccarino as incoming Twitter CEO
May 12 (UPI) -- Current Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk announced Friday that Linda Yaccarino will take over as CEO.
Biden's Federal Reserve nominee Adriana Kugler would be first Latina to serve
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden's Federal Reserve nominee Adriana Kugler would be first Latina to serve
May 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced his nominees to the Federal Reserve on Friday, including Adriana Kugler, who would become the first Latina to serve on the board.
Daniel Penny charged with manslaughter in NYC subway death, released on bail
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Daniel Penny charged with manslaughter in NYC subway death, released on bail
May 12 (UPI) -- Daniel Penny, the man who choked Jordan Neely to death on a New York City subway train, was charged Friday with
As debt impasse lingers, U.S. consumers are increasingly nervous
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
As debt impasse lingers, U.S. consumers are increasingly nervous
May 12 (UPI) -- U.S. consumers are growing increasingly anxious about the economy as negative news persists on everything from the standoff over the debt ceiling to inflation, a survey from the University of Michigan found.
Autonomy founder Mike Lynch extradited to U.S. on fraud charges
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Autonomy founder Mike Lynch extradited to U.S. on fraud charges
May 12 (UPI) -- Mike Lynch, a tech tycoon dubbed "Britain's Bill Gates" has been extradited to the United States to face criminal charges related to the $11 billion sale of his company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard.
Biden, congressional leaders postpone second meeting on debt ceiling
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden, congressional leaders postpone second meeting on debt ceiling
May 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden agreed to postpone a Friday meeting with top lawmakers to allow more time for a potential compromise on the debt ceiling, with signs pointing to another sit-down in the Oval Office early next week.
