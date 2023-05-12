Advertisement
U.S. News
May 12, 2023 / 9:04 PM

Cities on guard despite end of Title 42 not producing migrant surge as expected

By Matt Bernardini
Migrants wait in a camp next to the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday. Officials say an anticipated surge of migrants after the expiration of Title 42 has not happened yet. Photo by Joebeth Terriquez/EPA-EFE
May 12 (UPI) -- A day after the end of Title 42, migrants have not surged across the border as expected, but U.S. officials and immigration authorities remain wary.

The COVID-era policy, which allowed the U.S. to turn away migrants immediately based on pandemic health concerns, ended on Thursday night. Officials had said that they were prepared to deal with a marked increase in migrants, but as of Friday evening that had not materialized as feared.

"Overnight, we saw similar patterns to what we've seen over the past several days," Blas Nuñez-Neto, chief operating officer at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said Friday, according to The Hill. "We continue to encounter high levels of non-citizens at the border but we did not see a substantial increase overnight or an influx at midnight."

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas warned people to enter the border through legal channels.

RELATED Honduran teen migrant dies in U.S. custody in Florida

"Do not believe the lies of smugglers," Mayorkas said in a statement, according to The San Diego Union Tribune. "The border is not open. People who do not use available lawful pathways to enter the U.S. now face tougher consequences, including a minimum five-year ban on re-entry and potential criminal prosecution."

The Biden administration recently sent 24,000 additional agents as border towns prepared for the expected influx.

Mario D'Agostino, the Deputy City Manager for public health and safety in El Paso, told NBC News that he was aiming to get migrants to their destinations in 24 to 72 hours.

RELATED White House warns migrants border 'not open' with lifting of Title 42

"We have shelter capabilities right now, but when you start getting that large throughput, there's only so many flights out of El Paso. There's only so many buses out of El Paso," D'Agostino said.

Officials in Laredo, Texas, also said that they had not seen an influx in migrants, although preparations were still in place.

"As a city, we are making all the appropriate preparations to do what we can with the resources that we have," Laredo Mayor Victor Trevino said, according to LMTOnline. "A primary focus is protecting our medical infrastructure and city resources so that Laredoans are not negatively impacted while providing humanitarian services to migrants."

RELATED Ahead of Title 42's end, U.S. finalizes new migrant rule critics condemn as asylum ban

Meanwhile in Mexico on Friday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced in a press conference that the National Institute of Migration will stop granting permits to allow migrants to travel across Mexico and to the U.S. border unless the migrants can show legal documentation. Mexico also announced that it was closing more than 30 centers that had been used to house migrants.

On Friday, members of the El Paso Chamber of Commerce called for swift and just immigration reform, following the expiration of Title 42.

"The El Paso Chamber has always been a proponent of commonsense immigration reform," the chamber said, according to the El Paso Times. "We have not seen a meaningful change in our immigration system in decades. Since then, there have been other policy changes that have turned out to be an impediment to immigrants, often restricting access to legalization, and ultimately making it more difficult for immigrants to enter legally."

Latest Headlines

Newest U.S. Navy destroyer to honor 'trailblazing' nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Newest U.S. Navy destroyer to honor 'trailblazing' nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee
May 12 (UPI) -- The United States Navy will commission the new Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee, which is named for the first woman awarded the Navy Cross, in a ceremony in Key West Saturday.
Mark Pomerantz says little to House committee probing Donald Trump prosecution
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mark Pomerantz says little to House committee probing Donald Trump prosecution
May 12 (UPI) -- Former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz appeared before the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee on Friday, to take questions about the investigation into President Donald Trump's hush money payments.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ready to legalize adult-use marijuana
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ready to legalize adult-use marijuana
May 12 (UPI) -- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has ended has opposition to legalizing adult-use marijuana. He said Friday the majority of state residents support legalization and he's ready to sign a bill supporting recreational use.
Lori Vallow found guilty of murdering her two children
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Lori Vallow found guilty of murdering her two children
May 12 (UPI) -- Idaho mother Lori Vallow was found guilty of murdering her two children on Friday and now faces up to life in prison without parole.
Honduran teen migrant dies in U.S. custody in Florida
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Honduran teen migrant dies in U.S. custody in Florida
May 12 (UPI) -- An unaccompanied 17-year-old Honduran migrant has died in U.S. government custody, according to the Honduran government. Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza died in a shelter in Safety Harbor, Fla.
Elon Musk announces Linda Yaccarino as incoming Twitter CEO
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Elon Musk announces Linda Yaccarino as incoming Twitter CEO
May 12 (UPI) -- Current Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk announced Friday that Linda Yaccarino will take over as CEO.
Biden's Federal Reserve nominee Adriana Kugler would be first Latina to serve
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden's Federal Reserve nominee Adriana Kugler would be first Latina to serve
May 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced his nominees to the Federal Reserve on Friday, including Adriana Kugler, who would become the first Latina to serve on the board.
Daniel Penny charged with manslaughter in NYC subway death, released on bail
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Daniel Penny charged with manslaughter in NYC subway death, released on bail
May 12 (UPI) -- Daniel Penny, the man who choked Jordan Neely to death on a New York City subway train, was charged Friday with
As debt impasse lingers, U.S. consumers are increasingly nervous
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
As debt impasse lingers, U.S. consumers are increasingly nervous
May 12 (UPI) -- U.S. consumers are growing increasingly anxious about the economy as negative news persists on everything from the standoff over the debt ceiling to inflation, a survey from the University of Michigan found.
Autonomy founder Mike Lynch extradited to U.S. on fraud charges
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Autonomy founder Mike Lynch extradited to U.S. on fraud charges
May 12 (UPI) -- Mike Lynch, a tech tycoon dubbed "Britain's Bill Gates" has been extradited to the United States to face criminal charges related to the $11 billion sale of his company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard.
