Police capture one of two Philadelphia inmates who escaped from jail

May 12 (UPI) -- One of two inmates who escaped for the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center early this week has been taken into police custody, authorities said.

U.S. Marshalls on Thursday night captured 24-year-old Nasir Grant, whom police have been hunting since he and 18-year-old Ameen Hurst escaped from the facility Sunday night.

Frank Vanore, deputy commissioner of investigations for the Philadelphia Police Department, announced Grant's capture on Twitter Thursday night, stating more information will be made public after he is processed.

Grant had been jailed on drug- and gun-related charges.

The whereabouts of Hurst, who was charged with four homicides and is consider a "very dangerous individual," were unknown.

Escape Prisoner Nasir Grant taken into custody tonight by US Marshall's TF. More will follow after he is processed.... pic.twitter.com/X6w1OzUbkQ— Frank Vanore (@PPDFrankVanore) May 12, 2023

Grant was taken into custody after 21-year-old Xianni Stalling was arrested earlier Thursday on charges of conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility, escape and hindering apprehension, according to court records.

She has been accused of aiding in the two men's escape from prison.

Authorities said the pair of inmates escaped the facility Sunday evening and they were captured in security camera footage cutting a hole in the recreation yard fence at about 8:30 p.m.

Their absence, however, was only noticed the next day.

Over the last two years, the Pennsylvania Prison Society has documented what it describes as "dangerous" conditions at Philadelphia prisons, and is calling on local officials to establish safety and dignity within the facilities to prevent further breaches.

It also demanded that the prison escape not be used to justify retaliatory and punitive measures against inmates.

"We call on the city of Philadelphia, now more than ever, to protect the health, safety and dignity of the people in its custody and the people who staff its prisons," the society said in a statement on Tuesday.