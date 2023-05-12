Trending
May 12, 2023 / 5:06 PM

Mark Pomerantz says little to House committee probing Donald Trump prosecution

By Matt Bernardini
Darrell Issa, R-Calif, called Mark Pomerantz an obstructive witness during his appearance before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday. Photo courtesy Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Darrell Issa, R-Calif, called Mark Pomerantz an obstructive witness during his appearance before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday. Photo courtesy Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz appeared before the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee on Friday to take questions about the investigation into President Donald Trump's hush-money payments to an adult film star.

However, Pomerantz declined to answer many of the committee's questions and instead chose to use his Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination, the New York Times reported. Pomerantz said he agreed to appear only out of respect for the committee.

"What I do not respect is the use of the committee's subpoena power to compel me to participate in an act of political theater," Pomerantz said. "We are gathered here because Donald Trump's supporters would like to use these proceedings to attempt to obstruct and undermine the criminal case pending against him, and to harass, intimidate and discredit anyone who investigates or charges him."

Pomerantz served as the special assistant district attorney from February 2021 until February 2022, when he resigned out of frustration with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's refusal to bring criminal charges against Trump.

RELATED Trump files notice to appeal liability verdict in E. Jean Carroll case

According to Newsweek, Pomerantz told Bragg, "I believe that your decision not to prosecute Donald Trump now, and on the existing record, is misguided and completely contrary to the public interest."

Pomerantz was subpoenaed after Bragg unsealed 34 felony charges against Trump for allegedly falsifying business records in connection with payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Bragg agreed to allow Pomerantz to testify on the condition that his lawyers also be present.

RELATED In televised event, Trump repeats claim that 2020 election was 'rigged'

Representative Darrell Issa, a GOP committee member from California, said Pomerantz was an "obstructing witness who has no intention of answering any questions."

RELATED Jury finds Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case

