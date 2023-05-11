Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 11, 2023 / 5:38 PM

GOP-backed 'Secure the Border' bill passes House ahead of Title 42 expiration

By Joe Fisher
1/4
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., called the Secure the Border Act -- passed Thursday -- the "strongest border security bill this country has ever seen." Democrats called it "cruel" and "unworkable." Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., called the Secure the Border Act -- passed Thursday -- the "strongest border security bill this country has ever seen." Democrats called it "cruel" and "unworkable." Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- House Republicans on Thursday passed the Secure the Border Act ahead of Title 42 immigration restrictions expiring at midnight.

The bill greatly limits asylum eligibility and expands the offenses that disqualify a person from being eligible for entry. It also directs the Department of Homeland Security to resume construction on former President Donald Trump's border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Advertisement

The DHS may also delay entry into the United States as a means to control the flow of immigrants from the border, under provisions of the bill.

The bill, introduced by Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., passed the House with a 219-213 vote, with two Republicans breaking from party lines to vote against it, NBC News reports.

RELATED White House, states, Congress look for immigration solutions as Title 42 ends

Following the vote, House Republicans, led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., held a press conference to laud the proposal. McCarthy called it the "strongest border security bill this country has ever seen."

Advertisement

"This bill secures the border from President Biden's record crossings, record carelessness and record chaos," he said. "By passing H.R.2, House Republicans have shown we're focused on addressing our nation's biggest challenges. By contrast, the White House has two years to plan for the end of Title 42."

A coalition of Democrats were critical of the Republican-proposed act ahead of its House floor vote on Thursday, calling it "cruel" and "unworkable."

RELATED Ahead of Title 42's end, U.S. finalizes new migrant rule critics condemn as asylum ban

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus hosted a press conference with leaders of the Democratic Party, Congressional Black Caucus, Congressional Progressive Caucus, and the New Democrat Coalition. Members of each organization sounded off on the policy.

"This bill is the product of extreme Republicans' cruel, unworkable and extreme immigration policy," said CHC Chair Nanette Diaz Barragán. "The Republican child deportation act jails children and families. The bill effectively separates innocent children from their families and leaves them vulnerable to bad actors and to smugglers."

Along with the construction of the wall at the southern border between the United States and Mexico and limiting asylum eligibility, the bill allows immigration officers to reject unaccompanied children and withdraw admission applications for children "even if the child is unable to make an independent decision to withdraw the application."

Advertisement

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., supported the bill in a House floor speech on Wednesday. He suggested that ranchers have had their property "broken into" by immigrants crossing the border illegally and blamed immigration for the fentanyl crisis. He reiterated this claim on Thursday, stating that Democrats should address the families who have lost children to fentanyl.

The United States Sentencing Commission found that about 86% of people convicted for smuggling fentanyl into the United States in 2021 were U.S. citizens.

Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal said comprehensive bills have been proposed to modernize the U.S. immigration policy but Republicans have not been in agreement to advance them. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., then listed measures that he said have been proven to work, such as advanced sensors that can spot people crossing the border, adding border security officers, and an increase in Department and Homeland Security staffers to process immigrants.

Soto said the proposed GOP policy will hurt the agriculture industry and create a labor shortage crisis.

"This won't do a lot for immigration but it will do a lot to increase inflation," Soto said of the Secure the Border Act.

Read More

Cities prepare for surge of immigrant arrivals ahead of Title 42 expiration

Latest Headlines

Questions remain year after journalist Shireen Abu Akleh killed in West Bank
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Questions remain year after journalist Shireen Abu Akleh killed in West Bank
May 11 (UPI) -- Journalists, the Carter Center and others reiterated calls for an official investigation into the fatal shooting of reporter Shireen Abu Akleh Thursday on the one-year anniversary of her death in the West Bank. 
FDA issues new rules, makes it easier for gay, bisexual men to donate blood
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FDA issues new rules, makes it easier for gay, bisexual men to donate blood
May 11 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved new rules for blood donation, allowing gay and bisexual men to more easily donate blood.
2 men who used weighted fish in tournament catch light jail sentences
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
2 men who used weighted fish in tournament catch light jail sentences
May 11 (UPI) -- Two men caught cheating during September's Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament have been sentenced to short jail sentences.
Subtropical storm developed over Atlantic in January, NHC says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Subtropical storm developed over Atlantic in January, NHC says
The first subtropical system of 2023 is in the books, and it took shape months before hurricane season at a time when most people were worried about when the next snowstorm would strike.
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 after jet debris found off San Clemente Island
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 after jet debris found off San Clemente Island
May 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard San Diego station Thursday morning suspended a search for three people after an aircraft and debris field were found about a mile southwest of U.S. Navy-owned San Clemente Island on Wednesday.
Alabama police officer dies after cruiser goes into river
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Alabama police officer dies after cruiser goes into river
May 10 (UPI) -- A police officer in Mobile, Ala., died Thursday after her police cruiser plunged into the Mobil River early in the morning.
Peloton recalling exercise bike after reports of broken bones, other injuries
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Peloton recalling exercise bike after reports of broken bones, other injuries
May 11 (UPI) -- Peloton is recalling 2.1 million of its original exercise bikes because the seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards. The model number is PL-01.
New task force to investigate environmental crimes in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New task force to investigate environmental crimes in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands
May 11 (UPI) -- A new Department of Justice task force announced Thursday will investigate and prosecute federal environmental crimes in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
U.S. jobless claims hit highest mark since late 2021
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. jobless claims hit highest mark since late 2021
May 11 (UPI) -- The four-week moving average for jobless claims through the week ending May 6 was the highest it's been since November 2021, the U.S. government said Thursday.
Man suspected in 2005 Natalee Holloway disappearance to be extradited from Peru
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Man suspected in 2005 Natalee Holloway disappearance to be extradited from Peru
May 11 (UPI) -- Joran van der Sloot, the imprisoned Dutch man suspected in the Aruba disappearance of U.S. teen Natalee Holloway in 2005, will be temporarily extradited to the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Heather Armstrong, popular mommy blogger of Dooce.com, dies at 47
Heather Armstrong, popular mommy blogger of Dooce.com, dies at 47
IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad's rocket launching commander
IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad's rocket launching commander
Tokyo Bay shaken by strong predawn earthquake
Tokyo Bay shaken by strong predawn earthquake
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
White House, states, Congress look for immigration solutions as Title 42 ends
White House, states, Congress look for immigration solutions as Title 42 ends
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement