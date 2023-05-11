Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 11, 2023 / 8:36 AM

EPA set to impose new rules on power plants in effort to reduce carbon pollution

By A.L. Lee
EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said the agency's new standards for fossil fuel-fired power plants are delivering on its mission "to reduce harmful pollution that threatens people’s health and well-being." Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said the agency's new standards for fossil fuel-fired power plants are delivering on its mission "to reduce harmful pollution that threatens people’s health and well-being." Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency is set to impose increased carbon pollution standards that would slap new restrictions on coal and natural-gas power plants as the administration ramps up efforts to address climate change.

Under the new rules, power plants would be required to strengthen current performance standards for newly built gas-powered combustion turbines. The plan also calls for establishing emission guidelines for states to follow in limiting carbon pollution from coal, oil and natural gas-fired plants.

Advertisement

There would also be new emission guidelines for existing combustion turbines fired by natural gas.

"The proposed limits and guidelines would require ambitious reductions in carbon pollution based on proven and cost-effective control technologies that can be applied directly to power plants," the EPA said.

RELATED EPA proposes boosting EV sales through tight pollution limits

The agency added that power plant owners would be given "ample lead time" to comply with the new federal rules, allowing for long-term planning and investment decisions.

Advertisement

It also anticipated minimal financial impact on the power companies while emphasizing that affordable utilities were critical to a stable economy.

The changes would bring an estimated $85 billion in health and environmental improvements to the country over the next two decades, while preventing up to 617 million metric tons of harmful carbon dioxides that have been shown to cause asthma and thousands of premature deaths, the EPA said.

RELATED EPA proposes stronger limits to reduce wastewater from coal-fired power plants

The plan is expected to reduce annual emissions at a level equal to 137 million passenger vehicles, or roughly half the cars in the United States through 2042.

The EPA said the proposal would cut tens of thousands of tons of particulate matter in the atmosphere, including sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide, with a particular focus on implementing the policies in disadvantaged communities that "for too long have disproportionally shouldered the burden of high pollution and environmental injustice," the agency said, reiterating President Joe Biden's call last month for environmental justice for all Americans.

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said the new standards deliver on the agency's promise to "reduce harmful pollution that threatens people's health and wellbeing" by seeking to curtail asthma attacks and deaths related to long-term pollution, while also reducing hospital and emergency room visits and frequent absences from work and school, especially in communities of color.

Advertisement

"EPA's proposal relies on proven, readily available technologies to limit carbon pollution and seizes the momentum already underway in the power sector to move toward a cleaner future. Alongside historic investment taking place across America in clean energy manufacturing and deployment, these proposals will help deliver tremendous benefits to the American people-cutting climate pollution and other harmful pollutants, protecting people's health, and driving American innovation," Regan said.

Efforts to curtail the climate crisis have gained steam around the world, with numerous climate summits and Biden forming the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate in April 2021 to help galvanize the response.

In recent months, the Biden administration has acted with increased urgency to align with an international climate blueprint that seeks to reduce global warming by 1.5 degrees Celcius before the next century.

The latest effort comes after the president signed an executive order last month to protect vital resources in minority communities as part of a series of announcements on climate progress across the country.

Biden also announced $1 billion in April to help developing countries address emerging environmental concerns during a global climate forum at the White House.

Two years ago Biden pledged to quadruple U.S. climate support for developing countries to more than $11 billion a year by 2024, while the nation was on "a clear path" to achieving its climate goals due to Biden's "all-hands-on-deck strategy for accelerating key clean energy technology innovations," the White House said previously.

Advertisement

In April, the EPA proposed new limits on tailpipe emissions and a requirement that more than half of new vehicles manufactured in the U.S. be fully electric by 2032.

The EPA has also stepped up efforts to implement a national strategy to combat plastic pollution while overseeing dozens of clean water and air quality initiatives nationwide.

Read More

EPA proposes stronger air quality standards to fight pollution

Latest Headlines

White House, states, Congress look for immigration solutions as Title 42 ends
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House, states, Congress look for immigration solutions as Title 42 ends
May 10 (UPI) -- As the Trump-era Title 42 public health immigration restriction allowing quick expulsion of migrants expires Thursday, an additional mass influx of migrants seeking asylum is expected at the southern U.S. border.
U.S. default would undermine world economy, says Yellen
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. default would undermine world economy, says Yellen
May 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated warnings against the notion that American lawmakers may permit the country to default on its debt, stating the consequences of it doing so would damage world economies.
Ahead of Title 42's end, U.S. finalizes new migrant rule critics condemn as asylum ban
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ahead of Title 42's end, U.S. finalizes new migrant rule critics condemn as asylum ban
May 11 (UPI) -- Ahead of a Title 42's expiration Thursday night, the Biden administration has finalized a rule it says will "incentivize" the use of lawful immigration pathways though critics describe it as an asylum ban.
Google shows off AI advances, new Pixel devices at I/O developers conference
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Google shows off AI advances, new Pixel devices at I/O developers conference
May 10 (UPI) -- Google introduced its latest advances in artificial intelligence, and unveiled new Pixel devices, during its I/O developers conference on Wednesday.
California launches investigation into police officers' alleged racist, bigoted texts
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
California launches investigation into police officers' alleged racist, bigoted texts
May 11 (UPI) -- California's top prosecutor has launched an investigation into allegations that officers with the Antioch Police Department engaged in sending one another racist and bigoted text messages.
In televised event, Trump repeats claim that 2020 election was 'rigged'
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
In televised event, Trump repeats claim that 2020 election was 'rigged'
May 10 (UPI) -- In a televised event Wednesday night, former President Donald Trump repeated his claim that the 2020 election "was rigged" and said he played no role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Bipartisan Senate committee moves Railway Safety Act forward
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Bipartisan Senate committee moves Railway Safety Act forward
May 10 (UPI) -- New legislation that would reform rules governing railways successfully passed through a bipartisan committee Wednesday, and now heads to the Senate floor for a full vote.
Heather Armstrong, popular mommy blogger of Dooce.com, dies at 47
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Heather Armstrong, popular mommy blogger of Dooce.com, dies at 47
May 10 (UPI) -- Heather Armstrong, who launched one of the first mommy blogs, Dooce.com, and became a bestselling author, has died at the age of 47.
Disney declines after reporting earnings gain, loss of streaming subscribers
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Disney declines after reporting earnings gain, loss of streaming subscribers
May 10 (UPI) -- The Walt Disney Company's shares fell Wednesday, after the media giant released its latest quarterly earnings report.
Russia has no grounds to hold reporter, House Foreign Affairs chairman says
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Russia has no grounds to hold reporter, House Foreign Affairs chairman says
May 10 (UPI) -- Leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee introduced a resolution on Wednesday, calling for the release journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was detained by Russia in March.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Heather Armstrong, popular mommy blogger of Dooce.com, dies at 47
Heather Armstrong, popular mommy blogger of Dooce.com, dies at 47
Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to 13-count federal indictment
Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to 13-count federal indictment
Shooting at Virginia hospital leaves one dead
Shooting at Virginia hospital leaves one dead
Interpol launches effort to identify 22 women found slain throughout Europe
Interpol launches effort to identify 22 women found slain throughout Europe
IDF says Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets toward Israel
IDF says Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets toward Israel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement