Trump files notice to appeal liability verdict in E. Jean Carroll case

E. Jean Carroll exits Manhattan federal court with her attorney Roberta Kaplan Tuesday after a civil case jury found former president Donald Trump liable for sexually battering and defaming her. Photo by Louis Lanzano /UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Thursday filed notice to appeal the verdict of a federal court jury finding him liable for sexual battery and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll. The notice, filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit based in New York City, seeks to overturn Tuesday's unanimous decision by a Manhattan civil case jury awarding total damages of $5 million to Carroll. Advertisement

The jury found that Trump, beyond a preponderance of evidence, sexually abused Carroll in a New York department store in the 1990s. While the panel agreed that Trump sexually battered and defamed Carroll, it did not reach a unanimous verdict that he raped the writer.

Under the decision, the jury ruled that Trump must pay $2 million in compensation and $20,000 in punitive damages for battery. For defamation, the jury awarded Carroll $1.7 million for reputational repair, $1 million in compensatory damages and $280,000 in punitive damages.

Trump indicated on Wednesday in videos posted to his social media platform that he intended to appeal the verdict, which he called a "sham" despite the unanimous nature of decision. The panel delivered its verdict after less than 3 hours of deliberations.

Later Wednesday in a televised appearance at a CNN town hall meeting in New Hampshire, Trump repeated his defense that he didn't know Carroll, called her a "whack job" and said, "This woman. I don't know her. I never met her. I have no idea who she is."

In her suit, Carroll claimed the sexual abuse and Trump's later denials robbed her of a normal life.

"I am here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn't happen," Carroll said during the trial. "He lied and shattered my reputation, and I am here to get my life back."

Following Trump's latest disparaging comments about her, Carroll and her attorney said they may file another suit against the former president.

"It's just stupid, it's just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people," Carroll told The New York Times, while her attorney, Roberta Kaplan, indicated they are considering whether to again sue.

"Everything's on the table, obviously, and we have to give serious consideration to it," Kaplan said. "We have to weigh the various pros and cons and we'll come to a decision in the next day or so, probably."