May 11, 2023 / 2:45 PM

Peloton recalling exercise bike after reports of broken bones, other injuries

By Doug Cunningham
Peloton is recalling 2.1 million of its original PL-01 exercise bikes due to a seat post that break and injure users.Photo courtesy of Peloton
May 11 (UPI) -- Peloton said Thursday it is recalling 2.1 million of its original exercise bikes because the seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.

The model number is PL-01.

In a statement posted on its website, Peloton said Thursday users have suffered broken bones, cuts and bruises.

"The original Peloton Bike seat post can break unexpectedly during use, creating a potential fall and injury risk," the company's statement said. "Peloton has identified 35 reports (as of April 30, 2023) of seat posts breaking out of 2,160,000 units sold in the US. There have been 13 reports of injuries, including a wrist fracture, lacerations and bruises."

RELATED Peloton recalls treadmills, apologizes after fighting gov't safety alert

The recall applies only to the original PL-01 bike with a red "P" logo. The model number is on a label on the inside front fork.

The voluntary recall is being made in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"This voluntary recall only applies to the Peloton original Bike sold in the US. This matter does not affect international and North America Bike+ nor international Peloton original Bikes," Peloton's statement said.

RELATED Safety agency: Stop using Peloton Tread+ near small children

People that have this bike can order the replacement seat post from Peloton. Affected Peloton customers can call 866-679-9129. for assistance with the recalled bike.

Free replacement seat posts will be provided by Peloton. The company said it has contacted all U.S. affected owners.

In 2021 Peloton recalled their Tread+ and Tread treadmills after the death of a child and reported injuries to others. At the time the company advised people to keep small children and pets away from those machines.

RELATED Peloton recalls some clip-in bike pedals

In 2020 Peloton recalled some clip-in bike pedals due to a risk that the bike axle would break.

